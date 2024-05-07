Cue Biopharma to Participate in Fireside Chat at The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

BOSTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively modulate disease-specific T cells, announced today that it will take part in a fireside chat at The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference being held in New York, May 13-14, 2024.

During the fireside chat, Cue Biopharma will discuss current oncology and autoimmune disease strategies and progress.

Presentation Details

The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 14 2024, 12:00 – 12:25 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp63/cue/1530576

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

