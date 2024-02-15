CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the Citi 2024 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the Citi 2024 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of gene editing, to a company with a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular and rare diseases. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR science has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

