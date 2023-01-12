Covetrus To Showcase Innovation and Technology at VMX 2023

Covetrus today announced its plans to showcase an array of the company’s innovation and technology at VMX 2023, the world’s largest veterinary education conference which will take place in Orlando, Fla., January 14-18.
|
Global leader in pet health showcases Pulse™, the industry’s first cloud-based veterinary operating system, gives veterinary community first look at GluCurve Pet CGM™
PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced its plans to showcase an array of the company’s innovation and technology at VMX 2023, the world’s largest veterinary education conference which will take place in Orlando, Fla., January 14-18.
The company will highlight Pulse, the first of its kind veterinary operating system (vOS); debut the Covetrus GluCurve Pet CGM, the first and only continuous glucose monitoring system for diabetic pets; and conduct three educational seminars, offering attendees new insights into practice management and pharmaceutical compounding for companion animals.
“VMX is one of the premier veterinary conferences and a great place for us to showcase our unique innovations and technologies, launch new products, and connect with our veterinary partners,” said Benjamin Wolin, president and CEO, at Covetrus. “At this year’s conference, we will feature Pulse, the industry’s first cloud-based vOS; launch the Covetrus GluCurve Pet CGM, our new technology benefiting diabetic pets; and highlight how Covetrus solutions help practices with challenges we hear from the industry every day. We invite all VMX 2023 attendees to stop by our Covetrus booth #3926 to learn more.”
Covetrus highlights for VMX 2023 include:
Pulse:
Covetrus GluCurve Pet CGM:
In December 2022, Covetrus entered into a co-branded distribution agreement with ALR Technologies SG Ltd (OTCQB: ALRTF), the diabetes management company that manufactures the GluCurve Pet CGM.
Sponsored Educational Sessions:
Session Title: The Founder of Fear Free® Reveals His Top 10 Powerful Tips From the Trenches of Practice
Dr. Marty Becker, the founder of Fear Free and a Covetrus consultant, will discuss his top 10 most powerful tips for managing a practice and making the culture shift to Fear Free.
Session Title: Top 5 Ways to Save Time and Drive Revenue
Covetrus’ own Dr. Link Welborn, Chief Veterinary Officer, and Stephanie Foster, director of customer education, will share the top five ways technology can improve efficiencies throughout the patient visit, create more time for the veterinarian and staff to spend with patients and drive more revenue through personalized and connected care.
Session Title: Compounding: Taking the fear out of medications with personalized prescriptions
Dr. Bruce Dell, director of research and development at Covetrus, will discuss pharmacy compounding and the technical enhancements, various dosage forms, accreditation, and regulatory trends on the horizon.
About Covetrus
Media Contact:
1 O’Neill, D G et al. “Epidemiology of Diabetes Mellitus among 193,435 Cats Attending Primary-Care Veterinary Practices in England.” Journal of veterinary internal medicine vol. 30,4 (2016): 964-72. doi:10.1111/jvim.14365
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covetrus-to-showcase-innovation-and-technology-at-vmx-2023-301720071.html
SOURCE Covetrus
|
Company Codes: OTC-BB:ALRTF, OTC-PINK:ALRTF