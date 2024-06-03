Contineum Therapeutics Announces Appointment of John Healy as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTNM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies that target biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced the appointment of John Healy as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

“We are excited that John has joined Contineum, as he brings more than twenty years of law firm and in house legal experience in the life sciences industry to Contineum,” said Carmine Stengone, Chief Executive Officer of Contineum. “John will be a tremendous asset as a member of our leadership team and will provide valuable guidance as we continue our next steps of growth towards becoming a leading biopharmaceutical company.”

Mr. Healy is a business and transactional attorney with over two decades of experience in the biotechnology industry, including as a corporate associate within top tier law firms, as a public company general counsel and as a trusted legal advisor providing a broad range of legal consulting support to the executive management teams of his private and public consulting clients. He joins Contineum after serving as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at the public biotechnology company, Tyra Biosciences, Inc., where he served on the executive management team and was responsible for all company legal matters, including overseeing the company’s IPO in late 2021 and transition to becoming a public company. Additionally, for more than a decade, Mr. Healy has been a legal consultant to numerous privately held and publicly traded clients within the life sciences industry, including Contineum, providing executive level counsel and advice to senior management teams, boards of directors and company departments on legal matters through the full corporate life cycle from early stage through research, product formulation and manufacturing, pre-clinical/clinical development to initial public offering or corporate acquisition. Prior to his consulting practice, Mr. Healy served as General Counsel & Secretary for Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded biotechnology company. Mr. Healy began his career supporting life sciences and emerging growth companies as a corporate, transactional and securities attorney at national law firms including tenures at Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison, Clifford Chance and Latham & Watkins. Mr. Healy received his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’m thrilled to join Contineum at this exciting time,” said Mr. Healy. “The Contineum team has made great progress with its internally-developed platform for NI&I conditions and I look forward to working with the team to help guide the company to its next phase of growth.”

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with high unmet need. Contineum is focused on targeting biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments, that Contineum believes, once modulated, may demonstrably impact the course of disease. Contineum has a pipeline of internally-developed programs to address multiple NI&I disorders. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist which recently completed a Phase 1 healthy volunteer clinical trial to support ongoing clinical development for IPF and progressive multiple sclerosis. PIPE-307, a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis, and a Phase 2 trial in depression is planned to initiate in 2024. Contineum is developing PIPE-307 in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines.

Contineum is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s clinical trial and product development plans and timelines, the indications and market opportunities for the Company’s drug candidates, and its business strategies and plans. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are in some cases beyond the Company’s control and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business, operations and results are described in more detail in the Company’s most recent filing on Form 10-Q and in other filings that the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the Company’s website at www.contineum-tx.com under the Investor section and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or the Company’s future performance. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

