SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Bay

Codexis to Participate in TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the Company will attend the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, being held March 4-6, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the Company will attend the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, being held March 4-6, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 2:50 pm ET. A live webcast of the event will be available here and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Carrie McKim
(336) 608-9706
ir@codexis.com

Media Contact
Lauren Musto
(650) 421-8205
media@codexis.com


Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac