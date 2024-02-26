Circular Genomics Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Commercial and Research Hires

New appointments hired in preparation for the launch of the world’s first circular RNA-based clinical prediction test for antidepressant therapies.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, the global leader in advancing circular RNA biomarkers for precision psychiatry and neurology, today announced the appointments of Dave Karlander as Chief Commercial Officer and Vishi Srinivasan, Ph.D., as Senior Director of Clinical Research. In these new roles, Karlander will oversee and manage all commercial aspects of the company’s operations, including sales, product marketing and managed care; and Dr. Srinivasan will drive the advancement of Circular Genomics’ clinical pipeline and strategy for the development of circular RNA-based tests in psychiatric and neurologic disorders.

Circular Genomics is at the forefront of introducing precision medicine into mental health care

“I am delighted to welcome both Dave and Vishi to our leadership team at Circular Genomics,” said Dr. Paul Sergeant, Chief Executive Officer of Circular Genomics. “Dave’s extensive background in commercial operations, including leading several product launches, will be invaluable during this stage at our company. Additionally, Dr. Srinivasan’s proven track record driving innovative product development in the diagnostic and life sciences areas will help us deliver and expand on our novel pipeline of circular RNA biomarker programs. We believe their combined expertise will position us well for the launch of our first SSRI antidepressant response test, fulfilling our promise to deliver precision psychiatry and neurologic medicines.”

Dave Karlander, Chief Commercial Officer

Karlander brings more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and oncology sectors, with a proven track record of leadership in the management and commercialization of diagnostics, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Biocept, where he led client services, sales, managed care, and marketing strategies for cutting-edge diagnostic technologies. Over the past decade, he has held pivotal executive positions in precision medicine at Exact Sciences, Mission Bio, and Novartis’ Genoptix Medical Lab. Karlander holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University.

Vishi Srinivasan, Ph.D., Senior Director of Clinical Research

Dr. Srinivasan is an accomplished leader in diagnostic and life sciences, boasting over two decades of experience driving innovative product development. He has been instrumental in enhancing customer user experiences, with more than 10 years of experience leading cross-functional teams in the development and commercialization of several IVD products. Prior to joining Circular Genomics, he served as Director of Assay Development at Hologic, where he designed and developed molecular diagnostic panels, while developing strategies to enhance existing and future product pipelines. Dr. Srinivasan holds an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is certified as a Technologist in Molecular Biology from the American Society for Clinical Pathology and with a Green Belt designation from the American Society of Quality.

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is the world-leading developer of circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for psychiatry and neurology. Leveraging exclusive licenses and pioneering technologies in circular RNA, we are reshaping the standard of care for major depressive disorder and other neurological diseases. Initial products include assays to assess and tailor optimal treatment protocols for individual patients, validating treatment effectiveness within days to weeks rather than months. For additional details, please visit www.circulargenomics.com .

SOURCE Circular Genomics