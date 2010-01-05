ChromoCure, Inc. Announces Mayo Clinic Research Confirms Its Technology and Chromosomal Basis of Cancer

RENO, NV--(Marketwire - January 05, 2010) -

Highlighted Links MacReport Media Publishing

ChromoCure, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: KKUR) is pleased to announce the basis for the Company’s technology confirmed by recent Mayo Clinic researchers. Their findings, which appear in the current issue of the journal Cancer Cell, along with an independent commentary on the discovery, end a major controversy in the field of cancer research as to whether aneuploidy is a cause or a consequence of cancer and further proves the aneuploidy basis of cancer. The research may be accessed here: http://www.cell.com/cancer-cell/fulltext/S1535-6108(09)00387-0

This recent publication enhances the company’s international activities to promote its cancer detection system and related technology through its ChromoCure Cancer Research & Diagnosis Centers program. The research further confirms the chromosomal theory of cancer and immediately establishes the company’s technology in the forefront of both cancer detection and research.

ChromoCure’s proprietary CS200 Chromosomal Scanner system and related technology is specifically designed to target the unique chromosomal characteristics demonstrated in the Mayo Clinic research. Detecting the unique chromosomal signature of cancer yields an effectively 100% accurate method of detecting all forms of cancer at all stages.

The company’s systems detect the single characteristic found in 100% of all cancers at all stages, and never found in normal cells. The company therefore believes its technology detects cancer with an effective 100% specificity and effective 100% accuracy. The Company’s technology also objectively measures, with high precision, the level of cancer present and its stage of progression.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is the first and largest integrated, not-for-profit group practice in the world. Doctors from every medical specialty work together to care for patients, joined by common systems and a philosophy of “the needs of the patient come first.” More than 3,700 physicians, scientists and researchers, and 50,100 allied health staff work at Mayo Clinic, which has campuses in Rochester, Minn., Jacksonville, Fla. and Scottsdale/Phoenix, Ariz.; and community-based providers in more than 70 locations in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. These locations treat more than half a million people each year.

About ChromoCure

ChromoCure develops and provides proprietary cancer detection systems. The Company owns its technology and provides its systems on a revenue sharing basis. The Company’s proprietary ChromoCure CS200 Chromosomal Scanner system measure the unique genomic characteristic found in 100% of all cancers and never found in normal cells. The Company believes its technology has an effective accuracy of 100% for all cancers at all stages. The Company believes its technology superior and will become the gold standard for cancer detection worldwide.

The Company’s technology and cancer expertise also suggest non-toxic and non-invasive approaches to cancer therapy and cure research. The Company will release progress reports on these initiatives from time to time.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This release contains statements or projections regarding future performance that is forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. The company’s filings contain various RISK FACTORS (and are incorporated herein by reference) and should be read before any investment decision.