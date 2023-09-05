Chimerix to Participate in Upcoming September 2023 Investor Conferences

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City. Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed here

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2023 in New York City, where management will participate in 1x1 meetings.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

