SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Chimerix to Participate in Upcoming September 2023 Investor Conferences

September 5, 2023 | 
1 min read

Chimerix, a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City. Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed here and on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.
  • Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2023 in New York City, where management will participate in 1x1 meetings.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

CONTACTS:

Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
ir@chimerix.com

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com


Primary Logo

Events North Carolina
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo Nordisk Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $4.1B Investment
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin