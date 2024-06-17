Children’s Tumor Foundation Presents the 2024 Global NF Conference in Brussels: Shaping What’s Next for NF

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Global NF Conference, organized by the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) and the European NF Group, and hosted by Children’s Tumor Foundation Europe, is the foremost assembly defining the scientific and medical future of the genetic conditions neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis (known collectively as NF). This global gathering, taking place from June 20-25 at THE EGG in Brussels, Belgium, will connect over 1,000 attendees for up-to-date knowledge and insights in the growing fields of NF research and care. It’s a pivotal moment in NF research, offering a front-row seat to the significant progress being made to accelerate the development of effective treatments for patients.

The Global NF Conference: A gathering of experts and innovators ready to shape a new era for NF research and care

A New Era for NF Research and Care

NF, encompassing neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), and all forms of schwannomatosis (SWN), including NF2-related schwannomatosis (NF2-SWN), affects approximately 4 million people worldwide. These genetic conditions cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, leading to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer. The Global NF Conference aims to redefine the future of NF research and care, accelerating the path to effective therapies and improving patient outcomes.

Unprecedented Depth and Breadth of Content

For the first time, the conference will allocate a full-day to each of the main topics, allowing for an in-depth exploration of critical areas such as gene therapy, comprehensive care, novel therapeutics, artificial intelligence, and biomarker discovery. Highlights include:

Young Investigator Day (June 20), a dedicated session to support and mentor up-and-coming researchers, fostering the next generation of NF scientists.

Renowned Keynote Speakers

Five keynote sessions will anchor the conference, featuring leading scientific innovators:

Gene Therapy Keynote : Dr. Luigi Naldini (San Raffaele University, Italy) on translating gene therapy from bench to bedside

A Global Gathering of Experts and Innovators

The conference will draw a diverse group of attendees, including research scientists, medical professionals, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, investors, public and private funders, government agencies, media, and patient representatives. This convergence of expertise will drive forward the basic, translational, and clinical research necessary to conquer NF.

Special Sessions and Awards

Opening Remarks (June 21) : Nathalie Moll (Director General, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations - EFPIA) will open the conference, contributing her insights on innovation and collaboration

For more information about the Global NF Conference, visit nfconference.org . For details about the Children’s Tumor Foundation, visit ctf.org .

About the Children’s Tumor Foundation

The Children’s Tumor Foundation is the world’s leading organization dedicated to funding and driving innovative research that will result in effective treatments for the millions of people worldwide living with NF, a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Through collaboration with the scientific community, pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and other key partners, we work diligently to accelerate research and development efforts, ensuring that promising treatments reach those who need them. One in every 2,000 people is born with some type of neurofibromatosis or schwannomatosis, which may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, or cancer. NF affects all populations equally, and while there is no cure yet, the Children’s Tumor Foundation mission of driving research, expanding knowledge, and advancing care for the NF community fosters our vision of one day ending NF. For more information, please visit: ctf.org.

