Chiesi USA certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2019

CARY, N.C., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification for 2019 in the U.S. The accreditation is awarded by Great Place to Work, a global management consulting firm that uses benchmark data to help organizations quantify their culture and improve the work experience for all employees.

Chiesi USA earned the credential through the firm’s Trust Index© Employee Survey that anonymously measures employee sentiment in 58 questions on five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Pride, Comradery and Fairness. In total, 92% of employee respondents agreed Chiesi is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employee respondents at a typical U.S.-based company.

“We are honored that our employees feel trust throughout our company, purpose in their work and belonging within our team,” said Ken McBean, President of Chiesi USA. “As a family-owned company, these goals reflect our core values. This recognition is a key signal from our employees themselves that we’re on the right track in creating an engaging and collaborative work environment.”

Specifically, employees believe that Chiesi is a company where they find a feeling of family (93% of respondents) and where people care about each other (94%), cooperate effectively (89%) and welcome new employees (90%). Manager credibility, work-life balance and working facilities are also core areas of strength.

“We’re thrilled to accept this respected credential as a Great Place to Work,” said Allyson Stevens, Director of HR at Chiesi USA. “We will continue to cultivate a culture of trust for our employees through meaningful programs that allow our employees to love both the work they do and the place they do it.”

Chiesi’s commitment to the community is a main driver of the company culture, shown through its comprehensive CSR program, Chiesi in the Community. In 2019, Chiesi donated more than $980,000 through local and national initiatives that align with its therapeutic areas and social and environmental goals. As an employee-led program, more than 150 Chiesi employees supported 121 unique charitable organizations with 2,400 hours of time throughout 2019.

In addition to the Great Place to Work certification, Chiesi USA received the Top Employer in the U.S. certification for the last five years by the Top Employers Institute and was named among the Best Places to Work in 2018 by Triangle Business Journal. Chiesi’s Italian parent company Chiesi Group earned its Top Employer in Italy certification for the last 12 years and Top Employer in Europe certification for the last eight years. The company’s recognitions worldwide all ladder up to its corporate sustainability goals as a Certified B Corporation, a status obtained by the Group in 2019.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-focused healthcare group with 85 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a global presence in 29 countries. Chiesi researches, develops, and markets innovative drugs in the respiratory therapeutics, specialist medicine, and rare disease areas. Its R&D organization is headquartered in Parma (Italy), and is integrated with R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK, and Sweden to advance Chiesi’s pre-clinical, clinical, and registration programs. Chiesi employs nearly 6,000 people. Chiesi Group is a certified Benefit corporation. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

