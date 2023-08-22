Champions Oncology Announces Remarkable Lineup of Speakers at Its Translational Oncology Symposium in Boston in September 2023

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, kicks-off its annual series of events by hosting a scientific symposium at the Museum of Science, in Boston, Massachusetts on September 26th.

This year’s event, titled “Uncovering Integrative Approaches for Oncology Drug Development” will focus on how the integrated use of clinically relevant patient-derived models, multi-omics analytics, and high complexity phenotypical assays are impacting the entire drug development continuum across multiple therapeutic modalities.

With a remarkable lineup of nine speakers representing biopharma companies including AstraZeneca, Codagenix, Blueprint Medicines, Bicycle Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, and Corellia AI, talks will provide the latest insights about exciting preclinical and clinical programs and discuss the use of innovative integrated approaches to accelerate their oncology programs. The event will be opened by a distinguished keynote speaker, Dr. Olivier Elemento from Cornell Medicine, who will discuss advancements and the future of oncology precision medicine.

Champions’ Chief Executive Officer, Ronnie Morris said, “As a leading partner for both preclinical and clinical programs, Champions Oncology is proud to host an event that will bring together a renowned group of leaders in the field and enable enlightening and exciting scientific discussions, that will result in the achievement of our shared mission of improving patient’s lives”.

The symposium will feature Champions’ Senior Scientific Director, Dr. Stefano Cairo, and the Director of Flow Cytometry, Dr. Brandon Walling, presenting the latest advancement in integrative approaches using patient-derived models and high-complexity flow cytometry in translational research.

The event is proudly sponsored by Champions in partnership with BGI Americas and Emulate and is free to attend, with limited seats.

For the full agenda and to register for the upcoming symposium, visit our website at: https://www.championsoncology.com/upcoming-events/boston-symposium_2023

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

