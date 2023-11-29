Cerevel Therapeutics to Host Investor Webcast on Tavapadon in Parkinson’s Disease

Event will focus on tavapadon, a D1/D5 partial agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease

Live webcast scheduled for Monday, December 11 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced it will host a tavapadon investor webcast on Monday, December 11, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET.

Cerevel will lead an in-depth discussion of tavapadon, its D1/D5 partial agonist currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The event will include remarks and insights from Hubert Fernandez, M.D., Director, Center for Neurological Restoration at Cleveland Clinic and recognized key opinion leader in Parkinson’s disease.

“I am excited about the potential of tavapadon, the first and only selective D1/D5 partial agonist being studied for Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Cerevel’s chief medical officer. “We know there is a significant need for a novel treatment option that provides sustained motor control without non-motor side effect tradeoffs and look forward to discussing our hope for delivering tavapadon to people living with Parkinson’s.”

Tavapadon is currently being studied for Parkinson’s disease in the Phase 3 TEMPO program. The TEMPO-3 trial, which is expected to read out in the first half of 2024, is evaluating tavapadon as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa. The TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2 trials, which will read out in the second half of 2024, are evaluating tavapadon as a monotherapy treatment.

This investor event will provide a detailed look at tavapadon’s differentiating features, previously published clinical data, the design of the TEMPO program, and the potential opportunity of tavapadon to meet unmet patient needs within the Parkinson’s disease treatment paradigm. The presentations will be followed by time for questions.

The live webcast, along with supporting slides, will be accessible on the investors section of Cerevel’s website here. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the event will be available on the website.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases by combining its deep expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on targeted receptor subtype selectivity and a differentiated approach to pharmacology. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprised of five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, epilepsy, panic disorder, and Parkinson’s disease. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations, or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about our upcoming investor webcast; the potential attributes and benefits of our product candidates; the format, timing and objectives of our product development activities and clinical trials; the ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of treatments for relevant indications; the size and growth potential of the markets for product candidates and ability to serve those markets; and the rate and degree of market acceptance of product candidates, if approved. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others: clinical trial results may not be favorable; uncertainties inherent in the product development process (including with respect to the timing of results and whether such results will be predictive of future results); the impact of COVID-19 and the post-COVID landscape on the timing, progress and results of ongoing or planned clinical trials; our ability to recruit and enroll suitable patients in our clinical trials, including the effectiveness of mitigation measures; whether and when, if at all, our product candidates will receive approval from the FDA or other regulatory authorities, and for which, if any, indications; competition from other biotechnology companies; uncertainties regarding intellectual property protection; and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including those under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 1, 2023 and our subsequent SEC filings. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

