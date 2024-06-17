Cerevel Therapeutics
NEWS
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
Cerevel Therapeutics on Thursday reported positive data from its Phase III TEMPO-3 trial, showing that tavapadon can significantly improve symptom control in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
While disease-modifying therapies largely steal the spotlight in Alzheimer’s drug development, several companies are working to solve this less-discussed but disruptive facet of the illness.
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
Friday’s FDA approval of Vertex-CRISPR’s Casgevy and bluebird bio’s Lyfgenia has immediately revealed startling differences between these two gene therapies: price and a black-box warning.
The deal, announced late Wednesday, will provide AbbVie with access to Cerevel Therapeutics’ pipeline of clinical-stage and preclinical candidates for psychiatric and neurological diseases.
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
Life sciences news sometimes flies under the radar. So here’s a look at a few stories you may have missed.
Two years ago, Cerevel Therapeutics spun out of Pfizer. It then took an unusual approach, merging with a special purpose acquisition company, Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II. Arya was designed specifically to acquire or merge with another company.
