Cerevel Therapeutics

NEWS
Neuroscience
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Cerevel Gets Phase III Parkinson’s Win on Heels of $8.7B AbbVie Acquisition
Cerevel Therapeutics on Thursday reported positive data from its Phase III TEMPO-3 trial, showing that tavapadon can significantly improve symptom control in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Psychosis: The Other Big Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Target
While disease-modifying therapies largely steal the spotlight in Alzheimer’s drug development, several companies are working to solve this less-discussed but disruptive facet of the illness.
March 27, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
Business
10 Multibillion-Dollar M&As That Closed Since July 2023
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
FDA
Casgevy vs. Lyfgenia: The Battle of the Sickle Cell Gene Therapies Has Begun
Friday’s FDA approval of Vertex-CRISPR’s Casgevy and bluebird bio’s Lyfgenia has immediately revealed startling differences between these two gene therapies: price and a black-box warning.
December 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Deals
AbbVie Continues Buying Spree with $8.7B Cerevel Acquisition to Bolster Neuro
The deal, announced late Wednesday, will provide AbbVie with access to Cerevel Therapeutics’ pipeline of clinical-stage and preclinical candidates for psychiatric and neurological diseases.
December 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
The Neuropsychiatric Pipeline: 10 Late-Stage Therapies to Watch
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
August 9, 2023
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA
ICYMI: Promising Study Results, Funding and More
Life sciences news sometimes flies under the radar. So here’s a look at a few stories you may have missed.
June 30, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pfizer Spinoff Cerevel Therapeutics Begins Trading on the Nasdaq
Two years ago, Cerevel Therapeutics spun out of Pfizer. It then took an unusual approach, merging with a special purpose acquisition company, Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II. Arya was designed specifically to acquire or merge with another company.
October 28, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2020
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics
August 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results for Tavapadon in Phase 3 Adjunctive Trial for People Living with Parkinson’s Disease
April 18, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Deals
AbbVie to Acquire Cerevel Therapeutics in Transformative Transaction to Strengthen Neuroscience Pipeline
December 6, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Genetown
Cerevel Therapeutics to Host Investor Webcast on Tavapadon in Parkinson’s Disease
November 29, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Cerevel Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences
November 8, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Cerevel Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates
November 1, 2023
 · 
12 min read
Business
Cerevel Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates on Wednesday, November 1, 2023
October 13, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $450 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
October 11, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - October 11, 2023
October 11, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Cerevel Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
August 29, 2023
 · 
4 min read
