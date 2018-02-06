Cellenkos Announces FDA Registration of GMP Manufacturing Facility

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellenkos, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing universal donor cell therapeutics derived from cord blood (CB) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions, today announced the successful registration of its stand-alone, manufacturing facility as GMP (good manufacturing practice) compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cellenkos manufacturing facility (CMF) manufactures cord blood-derived Regulatory T cell (Treg) therapeutics. Located in Houston, Texas, CMF covers 2000 square feet and includes a Class 10,000 (ISO 7) cleanroom with gown-in/gown-out anteroom where all major equipment will remain under continuous monitoring with off-site data backup. Ancillary, non-classified space in the facility includes dedicated quality control (QC) and process development laboratories with dedicated areas for storage for all raw materials and liquid nitrogen. “FDA registration of our manufacturing facility is an important milestone as we prepare to enter company-sponsored clinical trials,” commented Chief Medical Officer, Simrit Parmar, MD. “Control over the manufacturing processes in our own facility will ensure that we are able to comply with cGMP requirements for biologics, drugs and pharmaceuticals as set out in the Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 (21CFR) and confirm that all manufacturing is accomplished with the highest level of safety, competence and proficiency as expected by the FDA and our clinical investigators.” All preclinical research and development, as well as clinical manufacturing and packaging of clinical product will take place at CMF. It is anticipated that CMF will have the capacity to supply sufficient quantities of Cellenkos’ lead cellular therapy candidate, CK0801, for all company-sponsored clinical trials. Cellenkos plans to initiate Phase 1 study of CK0801 in the first half of 2018 to assess its activity, pharmacokinetics and safety in patients with a variety of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders. About Cellenkos, Inc.

Cellenkos is an early stage biotechnology company that focuses on Treg cellular therapies derived from cord blood for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders. Cellenkos’ lead product, CK0801, is a first-in-class, cell therapy product that overcomes immune dysfunction by inhibiting key regulators of inflammation. For more information, please visit www.cellenkosinc.com. CONTACT:

Erin Horne

1-832-962-7628

erin.horne@cellenkosinc.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellenkos-inc-announces-fda-registration-of-gmp-manufacturing-facility-300593842.html SOURCE Cellenkos, Inc.