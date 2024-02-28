Celcuity to Participate in Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced its participation in Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference to be held in Boston on March 4-6, 2024.

Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, is scheduled for a fireside chat at 2:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. A live webcast of the event will be available using this weblink https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen154/celc/1980218. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company’s website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is currently enrolling patients. The company’s CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Further information about Celcuity can be found at Celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

