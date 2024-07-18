CD Genomics Debuts Next-Generation Nanopore Sequencing Services for Unlocking Genomic Secrets

CD Genomics, a leading provider of genomic research solutions, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Nanopore sequencing services, marking a significant advancement in DNA and RNA analysis capabilities. This innovative technology, developed by Oxford Nanopore Technologies, is set to transform the landscape of life sciences research, offering unprecedented insights into genetic material.

The introduction of Nanopore sequencing services by CD Genomics represents a quantum leap in genomic analysis. Lead Scientist at CD Genomics, emphasized the transformative nature of this technology: “Nanopore sequencing allows us to sequence ultra-long DNA fragments of up to several hundred kilobases in a single, continuous read. This dramatically enhances our ability to assemble complex genomes and understand structural variations, opening up new frontiers in genomic research.”

CD Genomics’ Nanopore sequencing service stands out for its ability to directly sequence native DNA and RNA strands without the need for optical systems or amplification. The technology works by passing molecules through nano-scale pores and measuring the resulting changes in ionic current, enabling real-time data streaming and rapid sample analysis. This approach not only accelerates research timelines but also provides more comprehensive and accurate genetic information.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of applications, including full-length transcript sequencing, direct RNA sequencing, metagenomics sequencing, and de novo whole genome resequencing. These services are powered by CD Genomics’ state-of-the-art PromethION platform, capable of generating up to 100Gb of sequencing data per Flow Cell, with the capacity to utilize up to 48 Flow Cells on demand. This unparalleled throughput positions CD Genomics at the forefront of high-volume, high-quality genomic analysis.

Industry experts anticipate that Nanopore sequencing will have far-reaching implications across various fields of life sciences. The technology’s unique capabilities make it particularly valuable for understanding complex genomes, identifying novel transcript isoforms, and rapidly detecting microbial species. These applications have significant potential in areas such as personalized medicine, agricultural biotechnology, and environmental monitoring.

CD Genomics’ commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its investment in this cutting-edge technology. The company’s team of experienced scientists and bioinformaticians ensures that clients receive not only top-tier sequencing services but also expert support in data analysis and interpretation. This comprehensive approach underscores CD Genomics’ dedication to advancing scientific discovery and supporting researchers in academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries worldwide.

As genomics research continues to evolve rapidly, CD Genomics remains at the forefront, providing researchers with the most advanced tools to accelerate their work. The launch of Nanopore sequencing services reaffirms the company’s position as a leader in the field, offering solutions that meet the growing demand for more efficient, accurate, and comprehensive genomic analysis.

About CD Genomics

CD Genomics is a premier provider of comprehensive genomic research solutions, offering a wide array of cutting-edge services including DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, and bioinformatics analysis. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, CD Genomics has established itself as a trusted partner for researchers in academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries worldwide.

Contact

Address: Shirley, NY 11967, USA

Email: contact@cd-genomics.com