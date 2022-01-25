Cartesian Therapeutics Doses Patient with First Allogeneic RNA Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

Cartesian Therapeutics today announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical study evaluating Descartes-25 in patients with multiple myeloma.
|
-- Descartes-25 engineered to deliver a combination of synergistically active anti-myeloma therapies directly to tumor microenvironment
|[25-January-2022]
|
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartesian Therapeutics, a fully integrated clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA cell therapy in and beyond oncology, today announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical study evaluating Descartes-25 in patients with multiple myeloma. To the company’s knowledge, Descartes-25 is the first off-the-shelf RNA cell therapy to enter clinical trials for any cancer and marks the company’s fifth FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) allowance in five years. Descartes-25 is produced at Cartesian’s wholly owned cGMP manufacturing facility with the company’s proprietary RNA Armory® cell manufacturing platform. This platform now includes an internally developed, Part 1271-compliant Master Cell Bank of human umbilical cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) that was used to engineer Descartes-25.
Descartes-25 is designed to deliver two complementary antitumor proteins directly to the tumor: a novel three-arm bispecific antibody that binds B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) with femtomolar avidity and the potent antitumor cytokine interleukin-12 (IL-12). Descartes-25 cells are further engineered with a membrane-bound homing protein that directs the cells to the tumor microenvironment for local delivery of their antitumor cargo. In preclinical models, Descartes-25’s IL-12 synergistically potentiates its BCMA bispecific antibody to eliminate myeloma with unprecedented activity.
“Patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma have few treatment options remaining,” said Kenneth Anderson, M.D., Kraft Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center and LeBow Institute for Myeloma Therapeutics. “A cell therapy that locally delivers a combination of a BCMA-bispecific antibody and IL-12, without using lymphodepleting chemotherapy, is an elegant and highly innovative approach. If approved, it will be a welcome addition to our toolkit for treating this currently incurable disease.”
“We designed Descartes-25 to be highly potent and well tolerated by focusing on creating the ideal pharmacokinetic profile: continuous, measured, and local delivery of a synergistic combination of antitumor agents,” said Murat Kalayoglu, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Cartesian. “I am proud of our integrated team of scientists and physicians for their hard work and rapid clinical translation of this first-in-class therapy.”
“With Descartes-25, Cartesian scientists used RNA Armory® technology to convert stem cells into a targeted combination therapy,” said Chief Scientific Officer Michael Singer, M.D., Ph.D. “Therefore Descartes-25 is not just a potent antitumor therapy. It’s also a blueprint for future RNA cell therapies to deliver three or more rationally selected and spatially targeted combination therapeutics for a diverse array of diseases.”
About the Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial
About RNA Armory®
About Cartesian Therapeutics
Media Contacts:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartesian-therapeutics-doses-patient-with-first-allogeneic-rna-cell-therapy-for-multiple-myeloma-301467422.html
SOURCE Cartesian Therapeutics