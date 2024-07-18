CareTalk Health Revolutionizes Healthcare by Launching First Clinical Process Outsourcing Company Nationwide

With the ability to bill Medicare in all 50 states, CareTalk Health offers licensed physicians and clinicians in every state, acting as an extension of organizations with consumers, members and patients

BETHESDA, Md., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTalk Health, with a national medical team of clinicians, is offering Clinical Process Outsourcing services and helping organizations to increase patient engagement and maximize revenue through virtual care in every state, plus Washington, D.C.



“CareTalk provides licensed doctors and nurses to organizations that seek a clinical component or require additional trusted medical staff on their teams,” said Troy Belden, Chief Operating Officer. “We stand apart from others with our ability to bill Medicare and soon Medicaid in every state. Our partners love the fact that we can customize our technology to engage with patients how they prefer. Our mission is to help our partners keep patients healthy.” A few examples of the services that CareTalk provides are the following virtual services, plus much more:



Virtual Patient Monitoring: Proactively monitor Medicare patients who have a medical device that collects important data and medication adherence. CareTalk’s preventative interventions and engagement with these patients reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations

Chronic Care Management: Engage monthly with patients to provide care plans and coordination that the chronic disease population on Medicare so desperately needs and deserves.

E-prescribing of Lifestyle Medications: For many lifestyle meds that are emerging, a face-to-face visit is not always necessary but physician review and prescriptions are required, including for medications for weight loss (GLP-1), hair loss, or erectile dysfunction. CareTalk can perform virtual asynchronous and synchronous visits.



A large national medical device company is one of CareTalk’s partners. “We’ve helped this partner scale up rapidly and easily to serve thousands of Medicare clients across the U.S., regardless of where they live,” said Donnie Gross, CareTalk founder and CEO. “Partners value CareTalk’s nationwide presence and our capability to submit Medicare claims.”



Already, CareTalk is supporting more than 2,500 patients for this particular partner and is winning accolades. As a Texas patient said, “CareTalk Health has been a lifesaver! They genuinely care about my well-being, ensuring I take my medication correctly. Their support has transformed my healthcare management and reduced my doctor visits. CareTalk has helped me take charge of my health, and I feel fantastic.”



CareTalk’s fast growth is driven by their technology platform, decades of experience in the virtual call center space, and ability to recruit and retain clinical resources nationwide. “We are helping to solve the US healthcare crisis which consists of a growing aging population with not nearly enough in-person care available to them, especially those who live in rural areas,” said Gross. “Virtual care is now a necessity.”

About CareTalk Health: CareTalk Health is a Clinical Process Outsourcing company comprised of a national medical team of virtual clinicians. CareTalk serves as a strong extension of the healthcare organizations it represents, providing a seamless experience to patients and members when completing assessments, monitoring for chronic care/therapeutic conditions, and other services. In addition to being licensed across all 50 states, CareTalk Health services are billable through Medicare when applicable. Its mission is to help clients deliver the healthiest of outcomes while maximizing revenue and efficiency goals. For more information, visit caretalkhealth.com.

CONTACT: Contact Krista Smolda krista.smolda@caretalkhealth.com (215) 828-6767