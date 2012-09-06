CareFusion Corporation Recognizes “Best of the Best” U.S. Hospitals

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFusion Corp. (NYSE: CFN), a leading, global medical technology company, today recognized 1,187 hospitals across the U.S. for receiving at least one of four awards given to the nation’s top health care institutions.

The company reviewed the list of recipients of four, independent industry awards that represent different aspects of health care delivery and quality care in the U.S.:

America’s Best Hospitals from U.S. News & World Report selects the top hospitals across 16 different specialties and represents quality metrics of interest to health care consumers.

selects the top hospitals across 16 different specialties and represents quality metrics of interest to health care consumers. Healthcare’s Most Wired from Hospitals & Health Networks selects hospitals that excel in planning for, using and securing information technology across the hospital or health system enterprise to improve patient care.

selects hospitals that excel in planning for, using and securing information technology across the hospital or health system enterprise to improve patient care. 100 Top Hospitals from Thompson Reuters evaluates performance excellence in clinical care, patient perception of care and also provides a financial metric through analysis of operational efficiency and financial stability.

evaluates performance excellence in clinical care, patient perception of care and also provides a financial metric through analysis of operational efficiency and financial stability. Magnet Recognition Program from the American Nurses Credentialing Center recognizes health care organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice.

CareFusion uses these awards to name a “Best of the Best” list of U.S. hospitals each year. Only 17 percent of U.S. hospitals received one of these awards in 2012. CareFusion supports 88 percent of the ‘Best of the Best’ awardees with products and services that help improve patient safety and reduce the cost of care.

“Receiving one of these awards is a great honor for any hospital, and it recognizes significant time and investment to excel in many different aspects of high-quality patient care,” said Scott Bostick, senior vice president of Americas Commercial Operations for CareFusion. “These awards showcase hospitals that consistently score higher than their peers in patient care, information technology connectivity, financial performance or nursing excellence. These are four areas of critical focus for CareFusion, and we are proud of our customers that have been recognized for their efforts.”

Only six hospitals received all four awards and five out of six are CareFusion customers. Hospitals receiving all six awards include:

Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

in Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill.

in Christ Hospital & Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill.

in Hackensack Regional Medical Center in Hackensack, N.J.

in University of California San Diego Medical Center Hillcrest in San Diego, Calif.

