Career Coach: How to Recover From a Bad Interview

Welcome to Career Coach, a column for job seekers and employees navigating the ins and outs of finding, landing and succeeding in jobs in the biotech industry. Each month, Carina Clingman, founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub and host of the “Biotech Career Coach” podcast, answers questions from the community. You can email her questions at hello@collaboratorycareerhub.com .

In this column, we’ll learn how to bounce back from a bad interview, leverage connections without overstepping and get ahead of hiring needs before a job is even posted.

Q: I was recently rejected after a bad interview. The company is still hiring for other roles, and I’m still interested. A friend connected me with someone who works there. What should I say to them?

CC: We’ve all been there. Second-guessing or cringing at something we said or worrying we didn’t answer a question very well. Next thing we know, we’re feeling terrible and telling our friends we “bombed” the interview.

The truth is what you think was a “bad” interview might not have been perceived that way by the hiring team. Maybe they liked you but another candidate simply had slightly more direct experience. Perhaps the timing was off. Maybe you were great, but the team had an internal referral they prioritized. The point is that rejection isn’t always a referendum on your interview skills. It’s most often a business decision.

So, how do you reengage without making things awkward?

When reaching out to the new connection, don’t lead with the rejection—lead with your enthusiasm for the company. You can say something like:

“I had the opportunity to interview with another team at [Company], and it really solidified my interest in what you’re doing. I’d love to hear more about your role and any advice you have for someone looking to contribute to [Company’s mission/field/technology]. Can I buy you a virtual coffee?”

Notice what’s missing? Any mention of how “bad” the interview went. Keep the focus on moving forward, not rehashing the past. If your connection brings it up, own it briefly but positively: “I didn’t land that role, but I’m still very excited about the company.” Then, shift gears: “What has your experience been like working there?”

This approach does two things:

It shows you’re resilient and professional rather than someone who dwells on rejection. It keeps the door open for this person to advocate for you internally—either for another open position or one that might emerge soon.

I say this often, but it bears repeating: Come from a place of gratitude. Positivity is key, and enthusiasm is contagious.

Q: I’m struggling with how to use my LinkedIn connections effectively without seeming pushy. Any tips?

CC: I get 20–50 LinkedIn messages every week asking me to help with a job search, and most of them come across as transactional or self-serving. I’m a recruiter, so that’s fair, but it can still be a turnoff. Here’s a mindset shift that will make everything easier when you contact your connections: Great networkers don’t ask for favors. They start conversations.

Imagine you’re at a conference, and someone walks up to you and says, “Hey, can you get me a job at your company?” You’d feel put on the spot and probably even a bit upset. But if, instead, they said, “I loved your talk on X! How did you get involved in that kind of work?” you’d probably be happy to share.

The same principle applies online. When reaching out to a connection, whether it’s someone you just met or an old colleague, start by:

Asking about their experience: “I saw you transitioned from academia into industry. What was that shift like for you?”

Commenting on something specific: “Your recent LinkedIn post about [topic] really resonated with me.”

Expressing genuine curiosity: “I’m exploring roles in [field]. How did you know this was the right fit for you?”

Let them be the ones to offer help. They’ll naturally suggest introductions, referrals or insights if they feel a connection with you. And if they don’t? You’ve still planted a relationship seed that might bear fruit in the future.

Q: I’m interested in a company that isn’t currently hiring, but a friend knows the chief scientific officer and confirms that they will be expanding soon. How can I leverage these connections to create an opportunity?

CC: This is the kind of question that separates passive job seekers from strategic job seekers. Most people wait for a company to post an opening. You, however, are maneuvering into position before hiring decisions are even made.

The mistake many people make? Going straight to the CSO or founder.

While it’s great that you have a connection to leadership, the CSO likely isn’t the one making day-to-day hiring decisions. Instead, focus on finding the people who would actually be your peers or direct managers.

Here’s the approach:

Start with informational conversations. Use your connection as a credibility boost when reaching out to team members. “One of my friends knows [CSO], so I’ve been following [Company]’s work. I’m excited to see what’s next. I’d love to buy you a virtual coffee and hear more about your team’s work in [specific area].”

Get curious. Use any coffee chats you manage to land to learn everything you can about the field, the company and what makes this team tick. Why do they do what they do? What gets them excited? Close by asking for an introduction to another colleague. See how many coffee chats you can book!

Have a ready-made pitch. Now that you have intel (from your coffee chats), if someone asks, “What are you looking for?”, have a specific and relevant answer ready. “I’m particularly excited about roles that combine [your skill] and [their company’s focus/mission/pain point]. I love working on [specific type of project]. If you hear about anything coming up, I’d love to stay on your radar.”

The goal isn’t to force an opening but to position yourself as the clear choice when the company is ready to hire. Picture what could happen if they decide to develop assays using a cell line you know well. When that job opening comes up, you’ll be at the forefront if you’ve built visibility for yourself in that area.

