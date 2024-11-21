SUBSCRIBE
5 Biopharma Companies Hiring in New York

November 21, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Chantal Dresner
Check out five New York companies hiring biopharma professionals like you, including 2025 Best Places to Work winners.

Over the past few months, the number of jobs posted in New York on BioSpace have risen. Here are five exciting companies that have open roles, including several 2025 Best Places to Work winners.

  1. Regeneron
    Headquartered in Tarrytown, pharma giant and recent Best Places to Work winner Regeneron has several hundred jobs open in multiple locations including Tarrytown, Rensselaer and Armonk.
  2. Formation Bio
    Based in New York City, Formation Bio has built a technology platform for drug development optimization and has over a dozen roles live, including several engineering positions.
  3. Eikon Therapeutics
    Though headquartered in California, Eikon has several research and clinical roles open in New York City.
  4. Eli Lilly
    Eli Lilly, the 2025 Best Places to Work runner-up in the large companies category, has two associate director – medical science liaison positions open in upstate New York.
  5. Amgen
    Best Places to Work winner Amgen has several openings in New York, including a senior medical science liaison position and multiple sales roles.

