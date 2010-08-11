SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Cardinal Health, Inc. Foundation Awards $1 Million in Grants to Improve Health Care Efficiency, Quality

August 11, 2010 | 
5 min read

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 11 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- The Cardinal Health Foundation today announced that, for the third consecutive year, it has awarded more than $1 million in grant funding to help U.S. hospitals, health systems and community health clinics improve the efficiency and quality of care.

Forty organizations in 25 states have been awarded grants ranging from $7,500 up to $37,500 as part of the 2010 Cardinal Health Foundation E3 Grant Program, which was launched in 2008 to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and excellence of health care, nationwide.

Since the grant program’s inception, the Cardinal Health Foundation has awarded 108 grants totaling more than $3 million to help hospitals, health systems and clinics implement evidence-based best practices that improve patient safety and the cost effectiveness of health care.

The 2010 E3 Grant Program encouraged applicants to submit funding requests for projects that will either improve medication management or improve efficiency and safety within the operating room. A full list of winners in each category is provided below.

The Cardinal Health Foundation also this year invited E3 Grant Program applicants to apply for scholarships to attend professional development programs hosted by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). As a result, the Cardinal Health Foundation awarded scholarships to help individuals from 37 heath care facilities attend IHI professional development programs that will teach them how to create a culture of safety within their organizations.

“By improving medication and operating room safety and efficiency, health care providers can dramatically reduce health care costs and even more importantly, they can save lives,” said Shelley Bird, executive vice president of public affairs for Cardinal Health and chairperson of the Cardinal Health Foundation. “The Cardinal Health Foundation is proud to support the innovative work of our 2010 E3 Grant Program winners, and we believe their efforts will lead to direct and long-lasting improvements in health care efficiency, cost-effectiveness and quality.”

Organizations that received 2010 E3 Grant Program funding for medication management projects:


Name

Location

Initiative

Antelope Memorial Hospital

Neleigh, Neb.

Computerized Physician Order Entry and Barcode-Enabled Point-of-Care Systems

Baptist Health’s Institute for Patient Safety and Medical Simulation

Montgomery, Ala.

The Impact of Error Prevention Technique Testing in a Simulation Laboratory

St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Center Phoenix, Ariz.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Simulation for Safe Medication Processes

CentraState Healthcare Foundation

Freehold, N.J.

“The White Vest Study” (preventing nurse interruptions while administering medication)

Community Health Network Foundation

Indianapolis, Ind.

Improving Medication Reconciliation Practices at Discharge

Clovis Medical Center

Fresno, Calif.

Utilization of Pharmacy Technicians in the Medication Reconciliation Process

Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems

Brewer, Maine

Reaching Out for Your SafetyFDA Alerts in Primary Care

El Rio Community Health Center

Tucson, Ariz.

Improving Medication Safety by Providing Pharmacists with Patient Diagnosis on Electronic Prescription Orders

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital

Pinehurst, N.C.

The Effectiveness of Hourly Rounding on Patient Safety, Satisfaction and Nursing Workload

Forsyth Medical Center Foundation

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Safe Med Plus: An Innovative Medication Reconciliation / Patient Safety Program to Reduce Hospital Readmissions

Ingham Regional Medical Center

Lansing, Mich.

Care Transitions Initiative

Kansas University Endowment Association

Kansas City, Kan.

A Dedicated Pharmacist to Improve Medication Safety and the Quality of the Discharge Process and Decrease Readmissions

Lahey Clinic

Burlington, Mass.

Lahey Clinic Medication Reconciliation Partnership Project

Bassett Medical Center

Cooperstown, N.Y.

Anticoagulation Management Service Systems Expansion

Natchaug Hospital

Mansfield, Conn.

NetSmart Infoscriber Initiative for Community-Based Program EMR

National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship

Silver Spring, Md.

Oral Medicine Adherence Education Program

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation

Columbus, Ohio

Reduction of Adverse Drug Events via a Critical Care Collaborative (Phase II)

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Bedside Medication Administration

Paynesville Area Health Care System

Paynesville, Minn.

Bridging Medication Reconciliation Gaps in Our Community

Rush University Medical Center

Chicago, Ill.

Care Trans-IT: An informatics Tool to Facilitate Medication Reconciliation During Care Transitions

Mercy Willard Hospital

Willard, Ohio

Pharmacist-Lead Diabetes Management Outpatient/Inpatient Service

St. Aloisius Medical Center

Harvey, N.D.

Medication Safety Grant

Suburban Hospital

Bethesda, Md.

Dedicated Pharmacist for the Hospitalist Program

Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Cleveland, Ohio

Evaluation of Two Patient Education Methods for Patient Knowledge, Clinical Outcomes and Associated Costs in Patients Recently Started on Warfarin

Health Care Improvement Foundation

Philadelphia, Pa.

A Regional Demonstration Project to Improve Safe Use of HYDROmorphone

The Institute for Family Health

New York, N.Y.

Preventing Medication-Related Birth Defects Using Electronic Health Records

Wayne State University

Detroit, Mich.

Comparison of Outpatient Medication Prescription Error Rates in a Pediatric Emergency Department Pre and Post Electronic Medication Error Alert System

Wellmont Health System

Kingsport, Tenn.

Pharmacy Technician-Based Medication Reconciliation Program Pilot Study


Organizations that received 2010 E3 Grant Program funding for projects that will improve operating room safety and efficiency:


Name

Location

Initiative

CAMC Institute

Charleston, W.Va.

Vascular Surgical Antibiotic Prophylaxis Study (VSAPS)

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Developing Procedural Competency through Video-Assisted Assessment of Pediatric Airway Management

Grady Health System Foundation

Atlanta, Ga.

Operating Room Safety

Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley

Kingston, N.Y.

Operating Room ‘Culture of Safety’ at Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley

Holy Spirit Health System

Camp Hill, Pa.

Lean Healthcare: Improving efficiency and patient flow in the Operating Room

<

Arizona
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
BioMidwest
Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Business
AbbVie Raises 2024 Profit Outlook, Reports Strong Q1 Sales for Skyrizi and Rinvoq
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Drug Development
Lilly’s Donanemab Data Energizes Alzheimer’s Sector, Safety Concerns Remain
May 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac