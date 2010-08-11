Cardinal Health, Inc. Foundation Awards $1 Million in Grants to Improve Health Care Efficiency, Quality

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 11 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- The Cardinal Health Foundation today announced that, for the third consecutive year, it has awarded more than $1 million in grant funding to help U.S. hospitals, health systems and community health clinics improve the efficiency and quality of care.
Forty organizations in 25 states have been awarded grants ranging from $7,500 up to $37,500 as part of the 2010 Cardinal Health Foundation E3 Grant Program, which was launched in 2008 to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and excellence of health care, nationwide.
Since the grant program’s inception, the Cardinal Health Foundation has awarded 108 grants totaling more than $3 million to help hospitals, health systems and clinics implement evidence-based best practices that improve patient safety and the cost effectiveness of health care.
The 2010 E3 Grant Program encouraged applicants to submit funding requests for projects that will either improve medication management or improve efficiency and safety within the operating room. A full list of winners in each category is provided below.
The Cardinal Health Foundation also this year invited E3 Grant Program applicants to apply for scholarships to attend professional development programs hosted by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). As a result, the Cardinal Health Foundation awarded scholarships to help individuals from 37 heath care facilities attend IHI professional development programs that will teach them how to create a culture of safety within their organizations.
“By improving medication and operating room safety and efficiency, health care providers can dramatically reduce health care costs and even more importantly, they can save lives,” said Shelley Bird, executive vice president of public affairs for Cardinal Health and chairperson of the Cardinal Health Foundation. “The Cardinal Health Foundation is proud to support the innovative work of our 2010 E3 Grant Program winners, and we believe their efforts will lead to direct and long-lasting improvements in health care efficiency, cost-effectiveness and quality.”
Organizations that received 2010 E3 Grant Program funding for medication management projects:
Name
Location
Initiative
Antelope Memorial Hospital
Neleigh, Neb.
Computerized Physician Order Entry and Barcode-Enabled Point-of-Care Systems
Baptist Health’s Institute for Patient Safety and Medical Simulation
Montgomery, Ala.
The Impact of Error Prevention Technique Testing in a Simulation Laboratory
St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Center Phoenix, Ariz.
Phoenix, Ariz.
Simulation for Safe Medication Processes
CentraState Healthcare Foundation
Freehold, N.J.
“The White Vest Study” (preventing nurse interruptions while administering medication)
Community Health Network Foundation
Indianapolis, Ind.
Improving Medication Reconciliation Practices at Discharge
Clovis Medical Center
Fresno, Calif.
Utilization of Pharmacy Technicians in the Medication Reconciliation Process
Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems
Brewer, Maine
Reaching Out for Your SafetyFDA Alerts in Primary Care
El Rio Community Health Center
Tucson, Ariz.
Improving Medication Safety by Providing Pharmacists with Patient Diagnosis on Electronic Prescription Orders
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital
Pinehurst, N.C.
The Effectiveness of Hourly Rounding on Patient Safety, Satisfaction and Nursing Workload
Forsyth Medical Center Foundation
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Safe Med Plus: An Innovative Medication Reconciliation / Patient Safety Program to Reduce Hospital Readmissions
Ingham Regional Medical Center
Lansing, Mich.
Care Transitions Initiative
Kansas University Endowment Association
Kansas City, Kan.
A Dedicated Pharmacist to Improve Medication Safety and the Quality of the Discharge Process and Decrease Readmissions
Lahey Clinic
Burlington, Mass.
Lahey Clinic Medication Reconciliation Partnership Project
Bassett Medical Center
Cooperstown, N.Y.
Anticoagulation Management Service Systems Expansion
Natchaug Hospital
Mansfield, Conn.
NetSmart Infoscriber Initiative for Community-Based Program EMR
National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship
Silver Spring, Md.
Oral Medicine Adherence Education Program
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation
Columbus, Ohio
Reduction of Adverse Drug Events via a Critical Care Collaborative (Phase II)
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Bedside Medication Administration
Paynesville Area Health Care System
Paynesville, Minn.
Bridging Medication Reconciliation Gaps in Our Community
Rush University Medical Center
Chicago, Ill.
Care Trans-IT: An informatics Tool to Facilitate Medication Reconciliation During Care Transitions
Mercy Willard Hospital
Willard, Ohio
Pharmacist-Lead Diabetes Management Outpatient/Inpatient Service
St. Aloisius Medical Center
Harvey, N.D.
Medication Safety Grant
Suburban Hospital
Bethesda, Md.
Dedicated Pharmacist for the Hospitalist Program
Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Cleveland, Ohio
Evaluation of Two Patient Education Methods for Patient Knowledge, Clinical Outcomes and Associated Costs in Patients Recently Started on Warfarin
Health Care Improvement Foundation
Philadelphia, Pa.
A Regional Demonstration Project to Improve Safe Use of HYDROmorphone
The Institute for Family Health
New York, N.Y.
Preventing Medication-Related Birth Defects Using Electronic Health Records
Wayne State University
Detroit, Mich.
Comparison of Outpatient Medication Prescription Error Rates in a Pediatric Emergency Department Pre and Post Electronic Medication Error Alert System
Wellmont Health System
Kingsport, Tenn.
Pharmacy Technician-Based Medication Reconciliation Program Pilot Study
Organizations that received 2010 E3 Grant Program funding for projects that will improve operating room safety and efficiency:
CAMC Institute
Charleston, W.Va.
Vascular Surgical Antibiotic Prophylaxis Study (VSAPS)
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Cincinnati, Ohio
Developing Procedural Competency through Video-Assisted Assessment of Pediatric Airway Management
Grady Health System Foundation
Atlanta, Ga.
Operating Room Safety
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley
Kingston, N.Y.
Operating Room ‘Culture of Safety’ at Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley
Holy Spirit Health System
Camp Hill, Pa.
Lean Healthcare: Improving efficiency and patient flow in the Operating Room
