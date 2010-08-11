Cardinal Health, Inc. Foundation Awards $1 Million in Grants to Improve Health Care Efficiency, Quality

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 11 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- The Cardinal Health Foundation today announced that, for the third consecutive year, it has awarded more than $1 million in grant funding to help U.S. hospitals, health systems and community health clinics improve the efficiency and quality of care.

Forty organizations in 25 states have been awarded grants ranging from $7,500 up to $37,500 as part of the 2010 Cardinal Health Foundation E3 Grant Program, which was launched in 2008 to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and excellence of health care, nationwide.

Since the grant program’s inception, the Cardinal Health Foundation has awarded 108 grants totaling more than $3 million to help hospitals, health systems and clinics implement evidence-based best practices that improve patient safety and the cost effectiveness of health care.

The 2010 E3 Grant Program encouraged applicants to submit funding requests for projects that will either improve medication management or improve efficiency and safety within the operating room. A full list of winners in each category is provided below.

The Cardinal Health Foundation also this year invited E3 Grant Program applicants to apply for scholarships to attend professional development programs hosted by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). As a result, the Cardinal Health Foundation awarded scholarships to help individuals from 37 heath care facilities attend IHI professional development programs that will teach them how to create a culture of safety within their organizations.

“By improving medication and operating room safety and efficiency, health care providers can dramatically reduce health care costs and even more importantly, they can save lives,” said Shelley Bird, executive vice president of public affairs for Cardinal Health and chairperson of the Cardinal Health Foundation. “The Cardinal Health Foundation is proud to support the innovative work of our 2010 E3 Grant Program winners, and we believe their efforts will lead to direct and long-lasting improvements in health care efficiency, cost-effectiveness and quality.”

Organizations that received 2010 E3 Grant Program funding for medication management projects:



Name Location Initiative Antelope Memorial Hospital Neleigh, Neb. Computerized Physician Order Entry and Barcode-Enabled Point-of-Care Systems Baptist Health’s Institute for Patient Safety and Medical Simulation Montgomery, Ala. The Impact of Error Prevention Technique Testing in a Simulation Laboratory St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Center Phoenix, Ariz. Phoenix, Ariz. Simulation for Safe Medication Processes CentraState Healthcare Foundation Freehold, N.J. “The White Vest Study” (preventing nurse interruptions while administering medication) Community Health Network Foundation Indianapolis, Ind. Improving Medication Reconciliation Practices at Discharge Clovis Medical Center Fresno, Calif. Utilization of Pharmacy Technicians in the Medication Reconciliation Process Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems Brewer, Maine Reaching Out for Your SafetyFDA Alerts in Primary Care El Rio Community Health Center Tucson, Ariz. Improving Medication Safety by Providing Pharmacists with Patient Diagnosis on Electronic Prescription Orders FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Pinehurst, N.C. The Effectiveness of Hourly Rounding on Patient Safety, Satisfaction and Nursing Workload Forsyth Medical Center Foundation Winston-Salem, N.C. Safe Med Plus: An Innovative Medication Reconciliation / Patient Safety Program to Reduce Hospital Readmissions Ingham Regional Medical Center Lansing, Mich. Care Transitions Initiative Kansas University Endowment Association Kansas City, Kan. A Dedicated Pharmacist to Improve Medication Safety and the Quality of the Discharge Process and Decrease Readmissions Lahey Clinic Burlington, Mass. Lahey Clinic Medication Reconciliation Partnership Project Bassett Medical Center Cooperstown, N.Y. Anticoagulation Management Service Systems Expansion Natchaug Hospital Mansfield, Conn. NetSmart Infoscriber Initiative for Community-Based Program EMR National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship Silver Spring, Md. Oral Medicine Adherence Education Program Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation Columbus, Ohio Reduction of Adverse Drug Events via a Critical Care Collaborative (Phase II) Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Niagara Falls, N.Y. Bedside Medication Administration Paynesville Area Health Care System Paynesville, Minn. Bridging Medication Reconciliation Gaps in Our Community Rush University Medical Center Chicago, Ill. Care Trans-IT: An informatics Tool to Facilitate Medication Reconciliation During Care Transitions Mercy Willard Hospital Willard, Ohio Pharmacist-Lead Diabetes Management Outpatient/Inpatient Service St. Aloisius Medical Center Harvey, N.D. Medication Safety Grant Suburban Hospital Bethesda, Md. Dedicated Pharmacist for the Hospitalist Program Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cleveland, Ohio Evaluation of Two Patient Education Methods for Patient Knowledge, Clinical Outcomes and Associated Costs in Patients Recently Started on Warfarin Health Care Improvement Foundation Philadelphia, Pa. A Regional Demonstration Project to Improve Safe Use of HYDROmorphone The Institute for Family Health New York, N.Y. Preventing Medication-Related Birth Defects Using Electronic Health Records Wayne State University Detroit, Mich. Comparison of Outpatient Medication Prescription Error Rates in a Pediatric Emergency Department Pre and Post Electronic Medication Error Alert System Wellmont Health System Kingsport, Tenn. Pharmacy Technician-Based Medication Reconciliation Program Pilot Study



Organizations that received 2010 E3 Grant Program funding for projects that will improve operating room safety and efficiency: