Capstone Dermatology Is First in Alaska to Offer Nonsurgical Treatment for Common Skin Cancer

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer, today announced its availability in Alaska at an event at Wasilla’s Capstone Dermatology. It is the first medical practice in the state to offer this GentleCure™ treatment experience.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinoma) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells without bleeding, pain, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgery. A study published in the journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate for early stage nonmelanoma, making it just as effective as traditional surgical treatment.

Blake Galler, D.O., of Capstone Dermatology, noted, “Some 6,300 Alaskans are expected to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year alone, and it is absolutely essential for them to have information on all available treatment options, both surgical and nonsurgical, so they can make informed decisions about their care. Image-Guided SRT, the most exciting technological innovation in dermatology today, is the new standard of care for early stage nonmelanoma skin cancer. We call it the GentleCure experience, and we are proud to be the first in Alaska to offer it.”

Joining Dr. Galler at the announcement was Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, who said, “What great news it is, not only for the Wasilla and Mat-Su communities but for all of the Last Frontier, that the most advanced nonsurgical technology for treating nonmelanoma skin cancer is now available in Alaska, and it’s right here in Wasilla. We’re renowned for so many quality of life indicators here, including clean air, fresh water, and, of course, the friendliest people in the country. Access to advanced medical care is just as important when considering quality of life, and I congratulate Dr. Galler and Capstone Dermatology for bringing GentleCure to our community. It’s a proud moment for us all.”

Among the event’s attendees were State Senator David Wilson, Chair of the Alaska Senate Health and Social Services Committee, Todd Smoldon, Mat-Su Regional Director for the Office of Governor Mike Dunleavy, and Margaret Sharpe, Regional Director for the Office of U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan.

“We at SkinCure Oncology are delighted to partner with Capstone Dermatology to offer this highly effective, noninvasive treatment option for Alaskans,” said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based company. “Patients everywhere should have the choice of curing their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery.”

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 50,000 patients having been treated over the last six years. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

