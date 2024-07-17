C4 Therapeutics to Present Preliminary Monotherapy Data from the Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of CFT1946 as a Mini Oral Presentation at the ESMO Congress 2024

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that preliminary data from the monotherapy dose escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CFT1946, a novel BiDAC™ degrader in mutant BRAF V600 solid tumors, will be presented as a mini oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 taking place September 13 – 17, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Preliminary Results from a Phase 1 Study of CFT1946, a Novel BIDAC Degrader in Mutant BRAF V600 Solid Tumors

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 2:45 – 2:50 CEST

Final Publication Number: 612MO

Session Category: Mini oral session

Session Title: Developmental therapeutics

Location: Oviedo Auditorium – Hall 3

Presenter: Maria Vieito, M.D., Msc (Barcelona, Spain, La Coruña)

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

About CFT1946

CFT1946 is an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader designed to be potent and selective against BRAF V600X mutant targets. In preclinical studies, CFT1946 is active in vivo and in vitro in models with BRAF V600E driven disease and in models resistant to BRAF inhibitors. CFT1946 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in BRAF V600X mutant solid tumors including colorectal cancer, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT05668585).

