SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Sanofi Fattens Venture Unit With $625M Infusion for Rare Disease, Neuro Innovation

September 24, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Blue and white Sanofi sign on building/R

Ricochet64 - stock.adobe.com

Sanofi Ventures, which now has $1.4 billion in total assets, will focus its investment efforts on early players working in immunology, rare diseases, neurology and vaccines.

Sanofi is giving its venture arm $625 million more to throw behind biotechs and digital health companies working in various areas, such as rare diseases and neuroscience.

With Wednesday’s infusion, Sanofi Ventures will now have more than $1.4 billion in total assets under its management, as per a company news release. Sanofi Ventures will use this money to back startups and early-stage players that “align with Sanofi’s long-term growth ambitions,” particularly those innovating in the immunology, rare disease, neurology and vaccine spaces.

In a prepared statement on Wednesday, Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the new capital allotment “reflects our strong belief that some of the most important medical breakthroughs begin in early-stage companies.” The pharma last pumped money into its venture arm in January 2023 with a $750 million commitment.

Since its launch in 2012, Sanofi Ventures has released more than $800 million in investments across upwards of 70 companies. Among its portfolio companies is bluebird bio, once a leading player in the gene therapy space that secured some key FDA nods, including Lyfgenia for sickle cell disease in December 2023.

Recently, however, times grew tough for bluebird, pushing the biotech to agree to a go-private deal in February this year with Carlyle and SK Capital Partners. Last week, bluebird re-emerged from the buyout, rebranded as Genetix Biotherapeutics.

Also backed by Sanofi Ventures is rare disease player Ultragenyx, which in July was hit with a rejection for its gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome. The rebuff was linked to manufacturing problems, not the drug’s data package, but Ultragenyx has yet to clarify a timeline for resubmission.

Funding across the biopharma industry has grown difficult over the past year, with money flowing into the sector dropping the past four quarters.

Still, like Sanofi, several investors have continued to pour funds into promising companies this year. According to a BioSpace analysis in July, the largest raise of the year so far is for Isomorphic Labs, a spinout of Google’s DeepMind, which in March bagged $600 million. The AI-focused startup has yet to specify what indications it will focus on, only announcing that it will work on “challenging disease areas.”

Also bringing in hefty amounts this year are obesity-focused Verdiva Bio, which raised $410 million in January, and another AI-forward startup Pathos AI, which brought in $365 million in May.

Venture capital
Sanofi (France)
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Manufacturing
Lilly Unveils Second Facility in Manufacturing Push, Naming Texas as Site of New $6.5B Plant
September 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Biogen's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Spinal muscular atrophy
Biogen Receives Surprise FDA Rejection for High Dose Spinraza
September 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Rome Trims Already-Small Team Amid Strategic Review
September 24, 2025
 · 
205 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Drug or medicine dose adjustment. Dose regulation and overdose. Titration of medicine dosage. Overmedication and prescribed dose. Drug rejection.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Much Maligned Manufacturing Site Trips Up Scholar Rock’s Spinal Muscular Atrophy Drug
September 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac