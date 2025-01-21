SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Sage Sues Partner Biogen After Unsolicited Takeover Offer

January 21, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Art collage, hands and scales of justice. The concept of the law of the judge.

iStock, beast01

Biogen’s effort to buy Sage reveals its “desire to expand its pipeline at a discount,” according to analysts from BMO Capital Markets.

Sage Therapeutics last week sued partner Biogen just days after receiving an unsolicited buyout offer from the pharma for nearly $470 million, according to reporting by Bloomberg Law.

The suit, filed in a Delaware court, is sealed, according to Bloomberg, but in a separate court document, Sage noted that it “is seeking preliminary injunctive relief to enforce a standstill agreement and a trial on a paper record on an expedited basis.” BioSpace has reached out to both companies for comment and will update this story accordingly.

In a letter to Sage CEO Barry Greene dated January 10, Biogen head Christopher Viehbacher offered to put down $7.22 in cash for each common stock of Sage, yielding a total proposed value of $469 million. Currently, Biogen owns a 10.2% stake in Sage.

Viehbacher called the proposal “compelling” for Sage and its stockholders, with the offer “corresponding to a 30% premium to Sage’s closing price per share of $5.55 as of January 10, 2025” and a 29% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average share price. Biogen, according to Viehbacher, is “providing an attractive premium on top of [Sage’s] recent share price performance.”

In a press announcement following the buyout offer, Sage said that it would “carefully review and evaluate the proposal,” but reiterated that “there is no guarantee that any transaction will result from Biogen’s proposal.”

In an investor note last week, BMO Capital Markets said that “Biogen’s offer to acquire Sage Therapeutics looks to take advantage of Sage’s recent high cash burn and Biogen’s desire to expand its pipeline at a discount.” While the pharma’s proposal comes at a premium to Sage’s share price, “it is at a significant discount to Sage’s cash on hand,” the note read.

“Biogen’s potential acquisition of Sage may be financially savvy, but likely does little to address broader pipeline concerns for the company,” the BMO analysts continued, pointing out that Sage’s early-stage assets are unlikely “to be key difference makers for Biogen.”

Biogen and Sage are longtime partners. In 2020, the companies entered into a development pact involving an $875 million upfront payment and a $650 million equity investment. That alliance has resulted in the now-FDA-approved Zurzuvae (zuranolone), which won the regulator’s nod in August 2023 as the first-ever pill for postpartum depression.

Despite this win, however, the partnership has been strained. Biogen and Sage were initially developing zuranolone for major depressive disorder—a much larger and more lucrative market. The FDA declined to approve the pill in this indication, noting its lack of “substantial evidence of effectiveness” and pointing to the need for additional studies.

The partners were also working on SAGE-324, an investigational neuroactive steroid for essential tremor. SAGE-324 was discontinued for this indication in September 2024 following disappointing mid-stage data. By Feb. 17, Sage will regain full ownership over the asset, which it still plans to assess in other indications, “if any,” the biotech announced at the time.

Legal Neuropsychiatric disorders Collaboration
Biogen
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
glp-1
Novo Nordisk Links High-Dose Wegovy to Increased Weight Loss in Phase III Trial
January 17, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Notch Therapeutics to ‘Significantly Reduce’ Workforce
January 17, 2025
 · 
104 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
A piggy bank crammed with $100 bills on a background of American cash
Drug pricing
Novo’s Ozempic, Wegovy Targeted in Second Round of IRA Drug Price Negotiations
January 17, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Approvals
Looking Beyond Obesity, Amgen Wins Colorectal Cancer Expansion for Lumakras
January 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac