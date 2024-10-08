Revolution Medicines to Deliver Multiple Presentations at the 2024 AACR-NCI-EORTC Symposium and Host Investor Webcast

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) data from RMC-6236 (RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor) and RMC-9805 (RAS (ON) G12D-selective inhibitor) monotherapy studies to be featured in two late-breaking presentations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced seven oral and poster presentations will be featured at the 2024 AACR-NCI-EORTC Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (“Triple Meeting”). The conference is being held October 23-25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.



Two late-breaking presentations will feature new clinical data from patients treated for PDAC, including updated safety and efficacy data from the ongoing RMC-6236 monotherapy study and initial safety and antitumor activity data from the first-in-human monotherapy study of RMC-9805.

Details of the presentations are listed below:

Revolution Medicines Late Breaking Presentations:

Title: Updated safety and efficacy from a Phase 1 study of RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective, tri-complex inhibitor, in patients with RAS mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Presenter: Brian Wolpin, M.D., M.P.H., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Abstract Number: 514LBA Session: Late Breaking Posters Date/Time: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CEST on October 23, 2024

9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CEST on October 24, 2024

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CEST on October 25, 2024 Title: Preliminary safety, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of RMC-9805, an oral, RAS(ON) G12D-selective, tri-complex inhibitor in patients with KRAS G12D pancreatic ductal

adenocarcinoma (PDAC) from a Phase 1 study in advanced solid tumors Presenter: David S. Hong, M.D., MD Anderson Cancer Center Abstract Number: 502LBA Session: Late Breaking Abstracts and Proffered Papers: Novel discoveries in drug development Date/Time 4:12 – 4:24 p.m. CEST on October 25, 2024

Additional Revolution Medicines Presentations :

Title: Selective Inhibition of Active KRAS G13C with RMC-8839 Reveals an Increased Dependence of Codon-13 KRAS-Mutant Cancers on Wild-Type RAS Isoforms Presenter: Kyle Seamon, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 92 Session: Molecular Targeted Agents Date/Time: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, October 23 Title: The RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Inhibitor RMC-6236 Synergizes with T Cell-Directed Immunotherapies to Extend Durability of Antitumor Activity in Preclinical RAS-Driven Cancer Models Presenter: Elsa Quintana, Pharm.D., Ph.D. Abstract Number: 307 Session: Translational Studies Date/Time 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CEST on Thursday, October 24 Title: Combination of RAS(ON) Multi-Selective and G12D-Selective Inhibitors Improves Antitumor Activity and Enhances Antitumor Immunity in Preclinical Models of KRAS G12D-Driven Cancers Presenter: Mallika Singh, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 300 Session: Translational Studies Date/Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CEST on Thursday, October 24

Collaborator Presentations:

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of RMC-7977, a Multi-Selective RAS(ON) Inhibitor, as a Therapeutic Strategy for KRAS-Mutant Cholangiocarcinoma Presenter: Rodrigo Entrialgo-Cadierno, M.D., Universidad de Navarra Abstract Number: 297 Session: Translational Studies Date/Time 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CEST on Thursday, October 24, 2024 Title: Targeting KRAS codon 13 mutations using direct combination approaches in non-small cell lung cancer Presenter: Dr. Helen Adderley, The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust Abstract Number: 113 Session: New Drugs Date/Time: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CEST on October 23, 2024

Investor Webcast

Revolution Medicines will host an investor webcast focused on PDAC data from the RMC-6236 and RMC-9805 monotherapy studies on Friday, October 25, 2024, following the AACR-NCI-EORTC Symposium’s Late-Breaking Session. Details for the webcast will be forthcoming and available on the Investors section of the Revolution Medicines website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations.

Additional updates on the company’s three RAS(ON) inhibitor clinical development programs will be provided later in the quarter.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company’s development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C), in addition to RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 and RMC-5552.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation statements regarding the company’s planned presentations and events. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ current stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, risks that the results of prior clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trials, clinical efficacy, or other future results, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, and the effects on the company’s business of the global events, such as international conflicts or global pandemics. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 7, 2024, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

