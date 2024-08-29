SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Poseida Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapy and genetic medicines company advancing differentiated non-viral treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 10:30am ET

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time: 1:20pm ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media Section of Poseida’s website, www.poseida.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated allogeneic cell therapies and genetic medicines with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for both solid tumors and hematologic cancers as well as investigational in vivo genetic medicines that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company’s approach is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System, Booster Molecule and nanoparticle gene delivery technologies, as well as in-house GMP cell therapy manufacturing. The Company has formed strategic collaborations with Roche and Astellas to unlock the promise of cell therapies for cancer patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on X and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseida-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-302234400.html

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Events Southern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Regeneron Sues Sandoz in Federal Court to Block Eylea Biosimilar
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign in front of Pfizer in Quebec, Canada
Collaboration
Pfizer Partners With Flagship’s Quotient to Leverage Genetics Against Heart, Renal Diseases
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of antibodies
Series A
Navigator Closes $100M Series A, Targets Autoimmune Market With Potential Best-in-Class Bispecific Antibody
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City
Business
Pfizer Launches Direct-to-Consumer Portal for Migraine, Flu, COVID-19 Products
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac