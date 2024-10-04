Onchilles Pharma Announces Presentation of Data for the NEU-002 Program at SITC 2024

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SITC24--Onchilles Pharma, a private biotech company developing pan-cancer therapeutics that leverage the ELANE pathway, a novel innate immune mechanism of action for potent and selective cancer killing, announced today that it will present new preclinical data for its NEU-002 program for systemic delivery at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The meeting will be held both virtually and at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston from November 8-10, 2024.





Presentation Details

Poster Title: NEU-002 leverages a cancer-specific innate immune pathway to induce immunogenic cell death and stimulate anti-tumor immunity

Abstract Number: 1297

Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, Level 1, Exhibit Halls AB or at https://www.sitcancer.org/2024/home

About the NEU-002 Program and the ELANE Pathway

Onchilles’ scientific founder, Dr. Lev Becker, discovered that human neutrophils release neutrophil elastase (ELANE), which selectively and potently kills cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. This novel innate mechanism of action, known as the ELANE pathway, was published in the journal Cell in 2021. Targeting the ELANE pathway enables the eradication of cancer cells regardless of their genetic makeup, anatomical origin, or immune status. Building on these findings, Onchilles has developed NEU-001 (N17350) for intratumoral delivery and NEU-002 for intravenous delivery and has generated an extensive preclinical dataset showing strong monotherapy efficacy across many tumor types. This efficacy is mediated by immunogenic cancer cell death and mobilization of the immune system, leading to durable responses in preclinical mouse models.

About Onchilles Pharma

Onchilles Pharma is a global drug discovery and development company pioneering the use of the ELANE pathway to develop the next-generation of pan-cancer therapeutics. These first-in-class medicines have the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment by selectively killing tumors regardless of their genetic background, anatomical origin, or immunotype. The company is advancing a pipeline of biologic drug candidates to treat head & neck, skin, breast and lung cancers and plans to initiate first-in-human clinical trials in 2025. For more info, visit www.onchillespharma.com.

