Nu Skin Enterprises Appoints Mark A. Zorko to Board of Directors

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) today announced the appointment of Mark A. Zorko, a principal with executive management association Brentwood Advisory Group, to the company’s board of directors. The board also appointed Zorko to serve on its audit committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee.





“Mark brings extensive C-level leadership experience with several global public companies, as well as more than 20 years of board-level experience,” said Steven J. Lund, executive chairman of the board. “We welcome Mark to the board and look forward to leveraging his extensive business insights and experience.”

Zorko is a principal with Brentwood Advisory, an association he co-founded 12 years ago. Previously, he held various management positions with international, publicly traded manufacturing, energy, medical device and high-tech firms. Some of his previous roles include CFO of public energy industry firm Steel Excel and medical imaging firm DGT Holdings, as well as interim CEO of Well Services Ltd., a Steel Excel business. He currently serves on the boards of Westell Technologies and Modern Mining Technology Corp.

He received an MBA in IT from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ohio State University. After completing his MBA, Zorko began his career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen and worked his way up via the controllership ranks at Honeywell and Zenith Data Systems in the U.S. and Europe. He is a certified public accountant and active in the NACD with its Director Certified and CERT cybersecurity credentials.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by 40 years of scientific research, the company’s products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

