Novo Nordisk CEO Jørgensen to Depart With Danish Pharma’s Shares in Freefall

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, who has overseen the Danish pharma’s rise to global prominence thanks to the blockbuster semaglutide franchise, will leave the company earlier than planned.

Jørgensen and the company came to a “mutual agreement” for him to leave “in light of the recent market challenges Novo Nordisk has been facing,” according to the Friday announcement . Jørgensen will continue on in his role in the short term “to support a smooth transition to new leadership.” A search is underway for his replacement.

Over his eight years as CEO, Novo’s sales, profits and share price have almost tripled, the company said. However, the shares have taken a turn since mid-2024, falling by half in one year.

With the shares in free fall, the board was approached by the board of its parent company, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, to discuss accelerating Jørgensen’s departure.

“Considering the recent market challenges, the share price decline, and the wish from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the Novo Nordisk Board and Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen have jointly concluded that initiating a CEO succession is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders,” the company said.

The foundation also asked for more representation on the Novo Nordisk board. Therefore, Novo Nordisk Foundation Board Chair Lars Rebien Sørensen will “participate as an observer” on the pharma’s meetings effective immediately. He will seek an official nomination in 2026.

“Novo Nordisk’s strategy remains unchanged, and the Board is confident in the company’s current business plans and its ability to execute on the plans,” Novo Nordisk Board Chair Helge Lund said in the announcement.

Lund went on to thank Jørgensen for his service and his contributions to Novo’s overall success.

Jørgensen has spent his whole career at Novo, starting out in the company’s corporate finance’s department in 1991 immediately after finishing university. He climbed through the ranks, taking management and executive positions in finance, IT and corporate development before rising to CEO in January 2017. In that time, the Danish company has become a global powerhouse with its diabetes and then weight loss franchises. Semaglutide, which is marketed for weight loss as Wegovy and diabetes as Ozempic, has become a household name. The drug launched a frenzy for other companies to follow suit as sales climbed.

But rival Eli Lilly has been gaining ground with tirzepatide, marketed as Zepbound for weight loss and Mounjaro for diabetes. The gap in sales for the weight loss versions of the drugs has narrowed, with Wegovy bringing in $2.64 billion for Novo and Zepbound taking home $2.31 billion for the first quarter of the year.