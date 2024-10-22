SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

NeuroPace to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

October 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1690707&tp_key=080b652fbc. Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may access the call by dialing +1-877-407-3982 and referencing Conference ID 13749123. The webcast will be archived on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events and will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

Earnings Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
An empty conference room overlooking a city
Business
Activist Investor Starboard Takes Aim at J&J Spinoff Kenvue on Heels of $1B Stake in Pfizer
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Manufacturing
Radiopharma-Focused CDMO Nucleus Unveils Two New Plants, Looks to Create 100 Jobs
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Art collage, hands and falling coins in orange circle. Modern design of finance and business.
Funding
Seaport, Six Months Out of Stealth, Comes Back for $225M Raise
October 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Gentilly, France, March 21, 2021: Exterior view of the Sanofi headquarters building. Sanofi is a French multinational company specializing in the health sector
Deals
Sanofi Seals Deal With Private Equity Firm for 50% Stake in Consumer Healthcare Unit
October 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong