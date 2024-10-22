NeuroPace to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1690707&tp_key=080b652fbc. Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may access the call by dialing +1-877-407-3982 and referencing Conference ID 13749123. The webcast will be archived on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events and will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

