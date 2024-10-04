MedMira Announces the appointment of Vice President of Commercial Operations

MedMira Inc. continues its North-American expansion plan

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) today announced the appointment of Nicole Crenshaw as Vice President of Commercial Operations, effective immediately. Ms. Crenshaw’s addition strengthens MedMira’s leadership team as the company targets significant growth across its commercial portfolio.

Ms. Crenshaw brings over 25 years of experience in Clinical Diagnostics, with a background in Business Development, Sales, and Marketing in the United States, Canada, and global markets. Ms. Crenshaw holds a MBA in Business Administration and started as Global Business Development Manager with Roche Molecular Diagnostics. At Roche she focused on the COBAS TaqMan HIV, HCV, HBV and Transplantation product portfolios. After she held key leadership roles at Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Randox Laboratories, Grifols Diagnostics, and her latest position as National Director of Business Development, Clinical Diagnostics for Thomas Scientific. Her expertise spans product development, strategic account management, and federal contracts, making her an invaluable asset as MedMira continues to expand its market share in North America.

“Nicole’s wealth of experience in the clinical diagnostics industry, particularly her expertise in navigating complex federal and government contracts, will play a critical role in our expansion strategy,” said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira. “Partnering with Ms. Rene Bell, our VP of Business Development, Nicole’s leadership will be vital in executing our growth plan and expanding our impact in the North American market, particularly in the STI diagnostics field.”

The appointment of Ms. Crenshaw further aligns with MedMira’s goal to expand market share and accelerate commercialization efforts for its innovative diagnostic products. The company remains committed to building a strong leadership team to maximize market opportunities and deliver increased value to shareholders.

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company’s tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company’s tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19®,Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira’s rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

