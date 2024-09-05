Lifeward to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward™), (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions in rehabilitation, and recovery, announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



The recorded webcast of the Lifeward management presentation will be available starting at 1:30 pm EDT on September 11, 2024 through the Investors section of the Lifeward website or at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/2a45a6dc-a125-4fef-b3ae-68e03426b743. The archived webcast of the presentation will remain accessible for 90 days following the event.

This conference appearance offers an opportunity for Lifeward to showcase its pioneering efforts to deliver breakthrough technology to advance the standard of care for people with physical limitations or disabilities. Lifeward’s portfolio of proven solutions features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES bike, and the ReStore Exo-Suit. These groundbreaking solutions span the continuum of care, delivering functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

