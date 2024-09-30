Korro Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced one oral and two poster presentations at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society in Montreal taking place on October 6-9, 2024.



Venkat Krishnamurthy, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Platform at Korro, will deliver an oral presentation on KRRO-110, the Company’s first development candidate for the potential treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), an inherited genetic disorder caused by single nucleotide variants (SNVs) in the SERPINA1 gene.

Oral Presentation Information:

Title: KRRO-110, an RNA Editing Oligonucleotide For The Treatment Of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

Speaker: Venkat Krishnamurthy

Date: Monday, October 7

Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation Information:

Title: Purification of Human ADAR Enables Evaluation of Oligo-Directed RNA Editing in a Cell-Free Environment that Predicts In Vivo Activity

Name: Agya Karki, Ph.D., Senior Scientist

Poster Number: P133

Title: Using ADAR1 chimeric eCLIP to understand the on-target and off-target behaviors of RNA editing oligonucleotides

Name: Zhiji Ren, Ph.D., Principal Scientist

Poster Number: P228

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to affect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

