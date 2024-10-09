Kairos Pharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that John S. Yu, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit where he will be speaking with Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Managing Director, Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group. The summit is being held virtually on October 15 – 17, 2024.



Event: Fireside Chat at 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET Webcast: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105—a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. By inhibiting CD105 on cancer cell surfaces, ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in Phase 2 clinical trials for prostate cancer and Phase 1 trials for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kairos Pharma. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our expectations regarding the success and/or completion of our Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials; our success in completing newly initiated clinical trials, commence new trials, and obtain regulatory approval following the conclusion of such trials; challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in Kairos Pharma’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, and Kairos Pharma is not required to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

