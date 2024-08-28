SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Pfizer Launches Direct-to-Consumer Portal for Migraine, Flu, COVID-19 Products

August 28, 2024 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City

Signage at Pfizer’s world headquarters in New York City

iStock, JHVEPhoto

The company joins Eli Lilly in offering its own digital platform to more directly connect to patients, allowing them easier access to healthcare providers and prescription drugs.

Pfizer on Tuesday launched a new website that will allow the pharma to more directly connect to patients and provide access to drugs for migraine and a variety of common respiratory conditions.

PfizerForAll, the new digital portal, will connect patients with independent healthcare professionals for same-day appointments, either in-person or online. The website will also have a scheduling function for adult COVID-19, flu, pneumococcal pneumonia and respiratory syncytial virus vaccinations.

In addition, patients can purchase prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and diagnostic tests from PfizerForAll, available for pick-up at a local pharmacy or through home delivery.

Pfizer Chief U.S. Commercial Officer Aamir Malik in a statement said that the pharma’s direct-to-consumer push will help “streamline the path” for patients seeking effective treatments, who face “information overload and encounter roadblocks when making decisions for themselves of their family in our complex and often overwhelming U.S. healthcare system.”

“We are pleased to offer PfizerForAll to help relieve this burden on people,” Malik said.

According to the company, PfizerForAll aims to make medicines more accessible through affordability. The platform will help commercially insured patients find co-pay cards while also enabling eligible patients to access Pfizer’s affordability programs and other support services.

With its new consumer-facing portal, Pfizer joins fellow pharma giant Eli Lilly, which in January 2024 launched its own direct-to-consumer website LillyDirect. Like PfizerForAll, Lilly’s platform offers patients with easy access to healthcare providers and home delivery of prescription drugs.

On Tuesday, Lilly announced that it would leverage LillyDirect to offer patients single-dose vials of its popular weight-loss therapy Zepbound (tirzepatide) at a steep discount—potentially addressing both the therapy’s supply and affordability issues.

The launch of PfizerForAll comes as the pharma weathers the steep decline in COVID-19 sales. In October 2023, the company recorded its first quarterly loss since 2019, driven in large part by the 97% drop in revenues for its antiviral drug Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir), and a 70% sales reduction for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.

The company has struggled to regain its footing since and has continued to report disappointing quarterly results. However, in the second quarter of 2024, Pfizer seems to have finally stabilized reporting a 2% year-over-year gain in its total revenue and beating expectations. The pharma has also raised its full-year guidance.

Much of this progress was driven by its aggressive cost-cutting measures. In October 2023, the pharma rolled out a $3.5 billion savings initiative and added $500 million more to tis target in December. In May 2024, Pfizer hiked its savings target by $1.5 billion through 2027.

New York COVID-19 Infectious disease
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Nurse inserts an IV line into a patient with a mask
COVID-19
FDA Limits Use of Invivyd’s COVID-19 Prophylactic as New Variants Dominate
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
A Tough Ending, New Beginnings and China-U.S. Biopharma Relations
August 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dry eye disease
Drug Development
Oculis Closes Phase III Eye Drop Trial Due to Third-Party Administrative Error
August 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
D2C Direct to Consumer, eCommerce strategy aimed directly at consumer, Virtual Screen Technology
Mergers & acquisitions
Broken Deals: 4 Pharma Assets Returned to Biotech This Year
August 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes