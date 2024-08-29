Erasca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2024 and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Thursday, September 5, 12:20 – 12:55 pm Eastern Time

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Location: InterContinental Barclay, New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 18, 3:40 – 4:10 pm Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the events will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled one of the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

