Endo to Host Investor Call on Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) (“Endo” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 5, 2024, prior to market open. Members of Endo’s senior management team will host a conference call and live webcast for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial 800-836-8184 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) or 646-357-8785 (outside the U.S.) or join the live webcast at this link. Please join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours at investor.endo.com.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life.

