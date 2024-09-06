SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Celularity to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, today announced that Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and founder, will present at H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 9-11, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 9, 2024
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
Speaker: Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman & CEO

Celularity will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To obtain more information on the conference, or schedule an investor meeting with Dr. Hariri, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at Celularity@KCSA.com.

A replay of this presentation will be available on the Company’s website at https://celularity.com/investor-relations/ for at least 90 days following the date of the presentation.

About Celularity 

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is an innovative regenerative and cellular medicine company. It is developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. What sets Celularity apart is its therapeutic programs that target aging-related diseases, including degenerative diseases, cancer, and immune disorders, using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. Celularity’s unique approach, harnessing the placenta’s biology and ready availability, is paving the way for therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

Carlos Ramirez
Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.
Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

Raquel Cona / Michaela Fawcett
KCSA Strategic Communications
rcona@kcsa.com / mfawcett@kcsa.com

Events New Jersey
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Novartis' logo outside its building in S
Manufacturing
Novartis Starts Construction on Two US Sites to Bolster Radioligand Therapy Manufacturing
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business growth concept. Vector of a business man hand with pot watering profitable money tree
Business
ArsenalBio Snags Mega $325M Series C Round With Backing from Nvidia, Regeneron
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
IPO
Lilly Partner BioAge Files for IPO to Advance Obesity Candidate
September 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s DTC Obesity Push, Layoffs, and an Eye on Ocular Diseases
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie