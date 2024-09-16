SUBSCRIBE
BioDuro-Sundia Appoints Dr. Armin Spura as New Chief Executive Officer

September 16, 2024 | 
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BioDuroSundia--BioDuro-Sundia, a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Armin Spura as its new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Spura brings over two decades of experience in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across global markets.




Dr. Spura joins BioDuro-Sundia from Crown Bioscience, where he served as the CEO for nearly five years, guiding the company through significant growth and strategic development. Throughout his career, Dr. Spura has held senior leadership positions at several well-known organizations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, WuXi NEXTCODE, CareDx and Ion Torrent. He also holds various advisory roles, serving as the chair of the board of directors for SeromYx Systems and as a life science investment advisor at K2X Technology and Life Science.

Early in his career, Dr. Spura helped to grow two start-up companies: Ingenuity Systems (acquired by Qiagen) and ForteBio (now part of Danaher). Dr. Spura studied biochemistry in Germany and received his Ph.D. in molecular biology from Brown University in the US.

“I am honored to join BioDuro-Sundia and lead this talented team as we embark on the next phase of growth,” said Dr. Spura. “With our unique, fully integrated CRDMO platform — encompassing chemistry, biology, DMPK, drug substance, and drug product from discovery through to commercial manufacturing — I am confident we will empower more partners to bring better treatments to patients around the world faster.”

Gary Chu, Chairman of the Executive Operation Committee of the company, added, “Dr. Spura’s extensive global experience and visionary leadership is instrumental in driving BioDuro-Sundia’s accelerated growth. We are excited and confident that under his leadership, we will continue to innovate and deliver integrated solutions that meet growing needs from our clients worldwide and the broader healthcare community.”

About BioDuro-Sundia

BioDuro-Sundia, an Advent International portfolio company, is a CRDMO with a 28-year proven track record. Headquartered in Irvine, California, USA, our global presence spans 7 sites across the United States and China, with over 2,000 employees. Specializing in both small and large molecule discovery, development, scale-up, and manufacturing, we offer fully integrated services from early drug discovery to commercial manufacturing across chemistry, biology, DMPK, drug substance, and drug product.

