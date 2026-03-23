Backed by Sanofi, Pfizer, Earendil Bags $787M for AI-Driven Biologics Design

Earendil Labs will have $787 million more in financial firepower to develop its AI-driven platform and advance antibodies and biologic therapies for a wide range of conditions.

The private placement, announced in a news release on Friday, was supported by Sanofi and the Biotech Development Fund, an initiative created by Pfizer and Hillhouse. Other backers include Dimension Capital, DST Global and Luminous Ventures.

Much about Earendil’s technology remains under wraps. The biotech, which is incorporated in Delaware but headquartered in Beijing, incorporates machine learning across the entire process of biologics R&D, according to its press announcement. The company’s AI engine has already yielded more than 40 programs, including an anti-TL1A antibody set to enter Phase 2 development. Earendil is planning “multiple” investigational new drug filings for the asset in 2026 and 2027.

This isn’t the first time Sanofi has put money behind Earendil’s tech. In April 2025, the pharma paid $125 million upfront and pledged up to $1.72 billion in milestones to secure exclusive worldwide licenses to two bispecific antibodies that it will develop for autoimmune and inflammatory bowel diseases. Under this agreement, Earendil will also be eligible for tiered royalties on product sales in the high-single to low-double digits.

Sanofi followed this deal up with another in January, dropping up to $160 million in upfront and near-term payments, plus potentially $2.56 billion more in milestones. Earendil will also be entitled to royalties under this second pact. As in the case of the first contract, Sanofi will gain access to “multiple” autoimmune and inflammatory disease programs generated from Earendil’s AI platform.

“Earendil Labs stands out for its ability to translate AI innovation into real, scalable R&D execution,” Zavain Dar, founding managing partner at Dimension Capital, said in the company’s statement on Friday. “The team has shown that AI can consistently generate high-quality biologics programs and advance them toward the clinic.”

In recent years, AI has become a central focus for biopharma. Earlier this month, for instance, Generate:Biomedicines debuted on the Nasdaq after closing its $425 million initial public offering—the largest since 2024. The biotech purports to be pioneering the field of generative biology, which its website defines as the use of machine learning to “instantly generate medicines” to target intractable diseases.

“Generative AI is the story of the day,” Generate CEO Mike Nally told BioSpace in an interview at the time. “When you think about where generative AI is going to have the greatest impact on humanity, it may be within biology and drug discovery.”