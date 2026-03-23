SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Backed by Sanofi, Pfizer, Earendil Bags $787M for AI-Driven Biologics Design

March 23, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Closeup of businessman give money to robot. Man pass banknote bribe to robotic assistant. AI and technology. Vector illustration.

iStock, Denis Novikov

Earendil Labs’ AI-centered platform has produced more than 40 programs, including anti-inflammatory assets that have attracted a pair of partnership agreements with Sanofi.

Earendil Labs will have $787 million more in financial firepower to develop its AI-driven platform and advance antibodies and biologic therapies for a wide range of conditions.

The private placement, announced in a news release on Friday, was supported by Sanofi and the Biotech Development Fund, an initiative created by Pfizer and Hillhouse. Other backers include Dimension Capital, DST Global and Luminous Ventures.

Much about Earendil’s technology remains under wraps. The biotech, which is incorporated in Delaware but headquartered in Beijing, incorporates machine learning across the entire process of biologics R&D, according to its press announcement. The company’s AI engine has already yielded more than 40 programs, including an anti-TL1A antibody set to enter Phase 2 development. Earendil is planning “multiple” investigational new drug filings for the asset in 2026 and 2027.

This isn’t the first time Sanofi has put money behind Earendil’s tech. In April 2025, the pharma paid $125 million upfront and pledged up to $1.72 billion in milestones to secure exclusive worldwide licenses to two bispecific antibodies that it will develop for autoimmune and inflammatory bowel diseases. Under this agreement, Earendil will also be eligible for tiered royalties on product sales in the high-single to low-double digits.

Sanofi followed this deal up with another in January, dropping up to $160 million in upfront and near-term payments, plus potentially $2.56 billion more in milestones. Earendil will also be entitled to royalties under this second pact. As in the case of the first contract, Sanofi will gain access to “multiple” autoimmune and inflammatory disease programs generated from Earendil’s AI platform.

“Earendil Labs stands out for its ability to translate AI innovation into real, scalable R&D execution,” Zavain Dar, founding managing partner at Dimension Capital, said in the company’s statement on Friday. “The team has shown that AI can consistently generate high-quality biologics programs and advance them toward the clinic.”

In recent years, AI has become a central focus for biopharma. Earlier this month, for instance, Generate:Biomedicines debuted on the Nasdaq after closing its $425 million initial public offering—the largest since 2024. The biotech purports to be pioneering the field of generative biology, which its website defines as the use of machine learning to “instantly generate medicines” to target intractable diseases.

“Generative AI is the story of the day,” Generate CEO Mike Nally told BioSpace in an interview at the time. “When you think about where generative AI is going to have the greatest impact on humanity, it may be within biology and drug discovery.”

3d illustration of a robotic hand holding a medical capsule on blue backdrop with space for text and images. Concept of automated medical treatment.
Artificial intelligence
AI Is Changing Pharma’s Bottom Line Now—But Not Through Splashy Drug Discovery
Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca are all ramping up the use of AI, but drug discovery is not the primary success story—yet.
February 11, 2026
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Generative AI Funding Artificial intelligence
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Gossamer, BiomX Reveal Hefty Staff Cuts
March 20, 2026
 · 
39 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Government
HHS Denies Disbandment of CDC Vaccine Advisory Group in Wake of Court Ruling
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Iranian flag against a burning sky
Policy
Biopharma Could Provide a Haven for Investment as Middle East Conflict Roils Global Markets
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of businessman with flag looking victorious on top of teetering blocks
Approvals
Rhythm Bounces Back from Phase 3 Fail with FDA Nod for Rare Obesity Injection
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac