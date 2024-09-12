SUBSCRIBE
AVITA Medical to Present at 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 12, 2024 | 
VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, today announced that David O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.avitamedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.
AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care in wound care management and skin restoration with innovative devices. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. In the United States, AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and Cohealyx, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE-mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact: Jessica Ekeberg Phone +1-661-904-9269 investor@avitamedical.com media@avitamedical.com

Events Healthcare Southern California
