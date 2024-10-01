Avenzo Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Garry Nicholson to Board of Directors as Independent Director

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Garry Nicholson to its board of directors. Mr. Nicholson has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotech oncology experience, including serving as the former president of Pfizer Oncology where he led its global oncology franchise.





“We are pleased to welcome Garry as an independent director to our board,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Co-founder, President and CEO of Avenzo Therapeutics. “His distinguished background and oncology experience will be invaluable to our team, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to advance our oncology pipeline.”

Mr. Nicholson currently serves as chairman of the board of directors for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and Abdera Therapeutics. He also serves on the board of directors for TScan Therapeutics. Mr. Nicholson previously served on the board of directors for G1 Therapeutics, Turning Point Therapeutics, Five Prime Therapeutics, Tmunity and TESARO prior to their acquisitions by large pharmaceutical companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Nicholson held various leadership positions in the oncology division of Eli Lilly and Company. He also served as president and CEO of XTuit Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Nicholson earned his B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from the University of South Carolina.

“This is an exciting time to join the Avenzo board as the company continues to build and advance a pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology therapies,” said Garry Nicholson. “I look forward to working with the board and the management team to help develop new oncology therapies that improve the lives of cancer patients.”

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing the next generation of oncology therapies for patients. The company’s lead drug candidate, AVZO-021, is a novel, highly potent and selective inhibitor of CDK2, a key enzyme involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1 study in the U.S. for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

