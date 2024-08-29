Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., President, R&D, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here



on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Noah Berkowitz, MD, Ph.D. Chief Medical Officer, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here

on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC® (PROteolysis Targeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; and ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

