SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Allogene Bows to BMS in Leukemia, Ending Phase I CAR T Enrollment

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Employee competency assessment. Collage of hands holding king and a pawn. Succession planning.

iStock, designer491

Allogene is ceasing enrollment in a Phase I trial of cema-cel for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia after Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi was approved in the indication earlier this year.

Allogene is bowing to competitive pressures from Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi and discontinuing enrollment in a Phase I trial for a CAR T cell therapy in an advanced form of leukemia, the company announced in a regulatory filing Wednesday evening.

Allogene had been enrolling patients in the early-stage ALPHA2 trial of cema-cel for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. But the biotech is cutting the study as enrollment has slowed following “the emergence of new alternative treatment options,” Allogene said in the SEC filing.

The new option is CD19 CAR T Breyanzi, which was approved for the indication in March, after originally being approved for relapsed or refractory large B cell lymphoma in February 2021. BMS clocked $224 million in worldwide sales for the cell therapy in the third quarter, more than double Q3 2023 thanks to its new leukemia indication as well as mantle cell lymphoma, for which the cell therapy was approved in May.

William Blair’s analysts were not surprised by the decision, as Allogene had not mentioned the leukemia program in its recent earnings release and had already delayed an initial data readout. It’s also a fairly small population with about 40,000 patients, so the firm is unconcerned about impacts to Allogene.

The resources are better directed elsewhere, William Blair noted. While Allogene did not specify where it will redirect its efforts, the analysts pointed to large B cell lymphoma as a better focus for cema-cel.

“In LBCL, we believe cema-cel has the potential to leapfrog other autologous and allogeneic CD19 CAR-T therapies, remain competitive for longer, and expand the total addressable market,” William Blair wrote.

Allogene is also expanding into autoimmune disease with its CAR T therapies, following emerging science that suggests cell therapy could help bring on remission in conditions like lupus.

Cell therapy CAR-T Pipeline
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Allogene Therapeutics
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Approvals
PTC Wins First FDA Nod for Direct-to-Brain Gene Therapy, Targets Ultrarare Disease
November 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Orna Therapeutics Lays Off Staff, Shifts Pipeline
November 13, 2024
 · 
180 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Row of Falling Domino Stones Stopped by Red Domino Stone Over Black Background, Risk Management, Intervene or Prevention Concept, 3d Rendering
FDA
Kezar’s Autoimmune Drug Hit With Second FDA Clinical Hold in as Many Months
November 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Crowdfunding concept with money icon and human hands in retro 80s collage mixed media vector illustration. Idea for financing business project, funding, philanthropy, cooperation, bank credit and startup development.
Business
Fledgling Obesity Biotech Metsera Raises Another $215M for Long-Acting GLP-1
November 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin