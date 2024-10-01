SUBSCRIBE
Adicet Bio to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s (ASGCT) 2024 Advancing Gene + Cell Therapies for Cancer Conference

September 30, 2024 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced acceptance of an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s (ASGCT) 2024 Advancing Gene and Cell Therapies for Cancer conference, taking place October 16 – 17, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA.


Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: ADI-270: An Armored Allogeneic Anti-CD70 CAR γδ T cell Therapy Designed for Enhanced Potency and Persistence Against Multiple Oncology Indications
Session Name: Novel Targets and Effector Cells
Abstract Number: 8
Presenting Author: Shon Green, Ph.D.
Date and Time: October 17, 2024; 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

Contacts

Adicet Bio, Inc.
Investors:
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@precisionaq.com

Media:
Kerry Beth Daly
kbdaly@adicetbio.com

