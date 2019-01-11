Burst Biologics Partners with Adventist Health System

BOISE, Idaho, /PRNewswire/ -- Burst Biologics is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Adventist Health System, a faith-based health care organization centered on quality, safety, and patient satisfaction. This relationship will give distributors with Burst Biologics reliable access to a large number of surgical hospitals without the need to contract with each one at a local level.

Adventist Health System has a heavy presence in Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. The organization includes a network with an estimated 41 owned hospital affiliates, 5 non-owned affiliates, and 481 owned ambulatory care centers. Burst Biologics plans to utilize the partnership to contract with new distributors throughout the network.

“We’re looking forward to our partnership with Adventist Health System. This represents a tremendous benefit to our surgical product distributors and surgeons, and at the same time helps more patients gain access to our cutting-edge neurosurgical technologies,” said Christopher D. Jones, CEO of Burst Biologics.

Burst Biologics is committed to expanding its distribution network and plans to establish additional relationships with group purchasing organizations (GPOs). Burst also supports its distributors with a range of marketing materials and peer-reviewed research studies.

With new distribution opportunities, a prominent portfolio of products, and support from industry experts, Burst Biologics is a promising partner for a distributor business.

About Burst Biologics

Burst Biologics is a rapidly-growing medical research and biotechnology company providing hospitals and clinicians with a range of regenerative medicine products derived from cord blood, placental tissue, and bone. With a commitment to harnessing the power of biology, the research team at Burst Biologics is conducting industry-leading research in areas like musculoskeletal, immuno-oncology, and CNS diseases. To learn more about distribution opportunities with Burst Biologics, visit the company distributor page.

About Adventist Health System

Adventist Health System is a faith based-health care organization with a long tradition focused on caring for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the patient. The connected system employs over 80,000 caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers. Read more about Adventist Health System and their values here.

