BPGbio Appoints Biopharma Industry Leader Scott Minick to Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first, AI-powered, clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced that seasoned biotech leader and venture capital investor, Scott Minick, has been elected to its Board of Directors. Mr. Minick will advise the executive team in the company’s next phase of commercialization and partnering transactions using its NAi Interrogative Biology Platform.

“It’s a privilege to have Mr. Minick join our Board of Directors as we continue to strengthen our leadership team and enhance our biology + AI driven strategic vision in the mitochondrial medicine and protein homeostasis space,” said Daniel Elliott, Board member and controlling shareholder of BPGbio. “Scott’s comprehensive industry insight, and profound business acumen in the biopharmaceutical and financial sectors will be invaluable to BPGbio as we expand our pipeline and foster commercial partnerships.”

Mr. Minick is a veteran biopharma executive and venture capital investor, with a strong track record growing small and mid-sized companies through acquisitions and IPOs. Mr. Minick served on the boards of numerous public and private biotechnology companies. During his tenure as CEO of BIND Therapeutics, he built a broad cancer clinical pipeline based on innovative nanotechnology from MIT and Harvard and completed a groundbreaking IPO in 2013.

Before joining BIND, Mr. Minick was a Managing Director of ARCH Venture Partners, a top tier biotechnology venture fund, where he also served as Executive Chairman of several ARCH portfolio companies. Previously, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of SEQUUS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he played a pivotal role in the development, regulatory approval, and commercial launch of cancer therapeutic, Doxil®. Mr. Minick also served as Chairman of California Pacific Medical Center and a Director of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, two leading healthcare systems.

“After over a decade at the forefront of AI-driven drug discovery, BPGbio is now poised to harness the power of its unique biology-first approach to AI-powered drug discovery with several phase 2 and phase 3 ready clinical assets,” said Minick. “I am thrilled to work with BPGbio’s exceptional, forward-looking leadership team to complete the company’s transformation into a fully independent leader in biotechnology, as it continues to validate its pioneering approach through successful clinical trials and fulfills its mission to accelerate and de-risk the process of drug discovery across oncology, neurology and rare diseases.”

Mr. Minick received his postgraduate training in neurobiology at the Salk Institute, an MBA from Northwestern University and a BA from the University of California San Diego.

About BPGbio Inc.

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

