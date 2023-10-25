BostonGene and FibroFighters Collaborate to Revolutionize Clinical Care for Patients with Fibrolamellar Carcinomas

Clinical and Research Partnership Aimed at Harnessing BostonGene’s AI and Molecular Profiling to Improve Patient Care

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, and FibroFighters, a patient-centric advocacy and education organization dedicated to helping patients and caregivers affected by Fibrolamellar Carcinoma (FLC), have announced a collaboration to advance clinical care for FLC patients.

FLC is a rare form of liver cancer typically diagnosed in adolescents and young adults under 40. FibroFighters has partnered with BostonGene to leverage their AI and molecular profiling techniques to gain deeper insights and identify targeted treatments.

The partnership focuses on strategies to drive patient-centric engagement. FibroFighters will actively promote access to the BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM test, a revolutionary diagnostic test that unveils critical information about each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers for therapy response, and recommended treatment strategies. Additionally, FibroFighters will share de-identified clinical data and highlight potential sources of tissue samples to aid BostonGene in its research efforts. The collaboration includes establishing a pilot study to investigate an exclusive dataset of FLC patients. This centralized platform will be a hub for collecting, organizing, developing, and disseminating critical scientific information related to FLC.

“The FibroFighters Foundation is unwaveringly dedicated to empowering FLC patients and their caregivers. Our partnership with BostonGene empowers us to take substantial steps forward to benefit FLC patients,” said Tom Stockwell, Founder and Executive Director of the FibroFighters Foundation. “We anticipate that this collaboration will yield invaluable insights and advancements that will significantly improve the lives of individuals affected by this rare cancer.”

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to leverage our expertise and technology to make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives. We are excited about the potential discoveries and innovations that will emerge from this partnership. “Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

About FibroFighters Foundation

FibroFighters is a non-profit 501c3 patient-centric advocacy and education organization dedicated to helping patients and caregivers with Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma (FLC) find, evaluate, and access the best possible treatment options and fund key pilot research studies to advance targeted translational projects with the ultimate goal of helping to discover the cure.

